A British Airways stewardess has been suspended after an alleged late-night incident in a Belfast hotel lobby in which she reportedly exposed herself and made a sexualised offer to a staff member in exchange for alcohol, according to claims under investigation by the airline.

The Sun reported that the alleged sexual misconduct occurred after the crew member and three colleagues were said to have been drinking heavily following a flight from London, before the incident was reportedly captured on CCTV.

The group of cabin crew happened to have completed their final service in Belfast and checked into a hotel last month. British Airways is confirming that it has suspended the staff involved while inquiries continue, and a replacement crew was later flown in to operate their return service.

The Sexual Misconduct Claims

For starters, the incident is alleged to have taken place in the early hours of the morning, around 1 am, when the stewardess reportedly went to the hotel reception area seeking more alcohol after the bar had closed. According to a source quoted in the report, she was told no further drinks were available.

It is at this point that the allegations become more serious. The stewardess is said to have lifted her top and made a sexualised remark towards a hotel worker, asking him to 'have a go on these funbags' in exchange for a bottle of wine. The same source described her as 'jigging up and down' during the encounter.

The hotel worker involved reportedly raised the alarm, prompting an internal review and the preservation of CCTV footage said to show the incident. British Airways has not confirmed the details of what was recorded, but acknowledged that it is investigating.

Crew Suspension Follows Claims Of Excessive Drinking

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The British Airways sexual misconduct allegations have also drawn attention to the conduct of the wider crew group, with three other staff members reportedly suspended alongside the stewardess.

All four are said to have begun drinking after completing their inbound flight from London and were due to operate a return service the following day.

That return flight was ultimately cancelled for the original crew, with replacements brought in to ensure the schedule continued as planned. While the airline has not publicly detailed individual responsibilities within the group, it has confirmed that the standards expected of staff are under review in light of the incident.

The Sun also reported that a British Airways spokesperson said: 'We expect the highest standards from our crew, and we are investigating this matter.'

The incident has also raised wider concerns in the aviation industry about how much alcohol flight crew can drink while on stopovers, especially when they are due to fly again soon after. Airlines usually have strict rules to make sure staff are fit to fly, including limits on drinking before a shift. However, how these rules are applied can sometimes differ depending on the situation and the airline.

Conduct Expectations for British Airways Crew

While there isn't a specific criminal law that says a British Airways (or any airline) stewardess cannot behave that way in a hotel, what matters is that airline staff are bound by strict employment rules, safety regulations, and 'fitness for duty' policies.

For cabin crew at British Airways, being intoxicated to the point of impairment before a flight would be a serious disciplinary issue because aviation rules require crew to be fully fit, sober, and medically safe to operate. UK aviation safety standards (enforced through the Civil Aviation Authority) and airline policies typically prohibit reporting for duty under the influence of alcohol, and many airlines also enforce 'bottle to throttle' style limits, meaning crew must not drink within a set number of hours before flying.

If behaviour is considered gross misconduct—such as drunkenness, sexual misconduct in a professional context, or conduct that damages the airline's reputation—it can lead to suspension or dismissal. So while the hotel behaviour itself may not automatically be 'illegal,' it can absolutely breach employment contracts and aviation safety rules, which is why incidents like this are taken very seriously.

At this point, many of the details are still based on allegations and reports, including exactly what happened and what was recorded on CCTV. British Airways has only said that it is investigating and has not given any further public comment.

The hotel worker's version of events, as reported in the media, is an important part of the investigation, but they have not made a public statement themselves. It is also not yet known whether anyone will face further disciplinary action or if any legal complaints will follow.