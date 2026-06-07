A mass shooting less than four miles from England's World Cup training base in Kansas City has left nine people wounded and security concerns swirling, just days before Thomas Tuchel's squad arrives in the city.

At approximately 04:00 local time on Saturday, 7 June 2026, police responded to reports of gunfire near 79th and Troost Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. Officers arrived to find a large crowd scattering from the scene. Three women were immediately transported to hospital, and six additional individuals were subsequently confirmed to have been struck by gunfire and conveyed to hospital in private vehicles. All nine adults injured were taken to nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to survive, Captain Jake Becchina of the Kansas City Police Department confirmed in a statement — though no suspects were in custody as of Saturday morning. England's players and coaching staff were not present, currently completing preparations in Florida before relocating to Kansas City on 13 June.

A Historic Base in a City With a Violent Backdrop

England will be based in Kansas City throughout the 2026 World Cup, using Swope Soccer Village as their training headquarters. Thomas Tuchel's side opted for the centrally located base to reduce travel demands across the United States, Canada and Mexico during the tournament. Players and staff will be accommodated at The Inn at Meadowbrook Hotel adjacent to the facility.

The Football Association confirmed the choice in an official statement, noting that Swope Soccer Village is one of Sporting Kansas City's training facilities, the current home of the club's MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT sides. The complex, located in the heart of Kansas City's historic Swope Park, has previously hosted a variety of national and club sides having opened in 2007.

England will not be alone. World Cup holders Argentina and the Netherlands have also established their tournament bases in Kansas City, making the city one of the most concentrated hubs of elite football activity at any World Cup in history.

The backdrop to this footballing prestige is a city with a documented gun violence problem. A local resident near the Troost Avenue scene, Kate Fowler, told reporters she and her husband woke to a bullet hole in a front window of their home, adding that it is not uncommon to hear gunshots in the neighbourhood at least once a week. The corridor around Troost Avenue has seen repeated violent incidents in recent years, and the shooting on Saturday morning was not an isolated occurrence: police records confirm a separate burst of gunfire in the same area between 22:00 and 23:00 on the Friday night prior.

🚨 BREAKING: A shooting has happened near England’s World Cup base in Missouri.



Nine people have suffered injuries. @TheAthleticFC pic.twitter.com/sEpOj2r32e — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 7, 2026

England's Schedule and the Stakes Involved

Thomas Tuchel's squad will open their campaign against Croatia on Wednesday, 17 June at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, before facing Ghana on Tuesday, 23 June at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, and rounding off the group stage against Panama on Saturday, 27 June at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Should England finish third in Group L and advance as one of the eight best-ranked third-placed sides, they would face the winners of Group K on 3 July in Kansas City itself, bringing their base city into play as a match venue. A quarter-final route through Kansas City is also possible under certain knockout scenarios.

The England squad named by Tuchel for the tournament includes Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford. The Three Lions enter as one of the tournament favourites, seeking to end a 60-year wait for major international silverware.

🚨🚨 | 𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆: A shooting has taken place near England’s World Cup base in Kansas City, United States, with nine people reportedly injured. 😳



[@TheAthletic] pic.twitter.com/oZQ8fdbfOy — MatchdayHQ | World Cup (@TheMatchdayHQ) June 7, 2026

A Warning Sign Kansas City Has Heard Before

The Saturday morning shooting arrives in a city that has confronted the collision between world-class sporting spectacle and endemic gun violence before. In February 2024, a mass shooting at Kansas City's Union Station during the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII victory parade left one person dead and 22 others wounded, including eleven children. That incident prompted a global conversation about American gun violence and the wisdom of awarding the 2026 World Cup to US host cities.

A FIFA spokesperson said following the 2024 incident: 'Fan and player safety and security is an essential part of the overall operations of the FIFA World Cup. We continue to work closely with Federal, state, tribal and municipal authorities, along with the host city committees, to set the best safety and security standards for the tournament in 2026.'

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas has previously acknowledged the reputational complexity of hosting the tournament in the current national climate. The mayor told reporters he was anticipating 600,000 visitors to Kansas City, calling the World Cup 'really probably the most amazing large-scale event we have ever hosted.'

According to NeighborhoodScout crime data, the chance of being a victim of violent crime in Kansas City, Missouri, stands at 1 in 65, significantly above the national average, a statistic that will add pressure to authorities responsible for safeguarding thousands of visiting fans, press and players from more than 48 nations across a tournament that runs through July.

Nine people shot in the dark, four miles from England's training pitch, is not the build-up Thomas Tuchel or the Football Association envisaged.