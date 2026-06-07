Two months after Lynette Hooker vanished during a sailing trip in the Bahamas, investigators have returned to the waters where she disappeared amid growing questions about what really happened that night. Federal investigators have reopened the search in a different part of the Sea of Abaco after new location data reportedly contradicted information previously provided by Hooker's husband, Brian Hooker.

The disappearance of the 55-year-old American sailor initially triggered an extensive search-and-rescue operation involving Bahamian authorities, local emergency teams and the US Coast Guard. Despite days of searching, no trace of Hooker was found, and the operation eventually shifted from a rescue mission to a recovery effort.

The US Coast Guard on Wednesday began its renewed search in the Bahamas for missing American woman Lynette Hooker, whose disappearance has prompted a federal criminal investigation, video shows. https://t.co/uLoYDeKh7o pic.twitter.com/phRZW0h91z — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) June 4, 2026

How Lynette Hooker Disappeared in the Bahamas

According to investigators, Lynette Hooker disappeared on the night of 4 April while she and her husband were returning to their yacht after dinner in the Abaco Islands.

Brian Hooker told authorities that his wife fell from an eight-foot dinghy after rough waters struck the small vessel, according to KVIA. The couple had been sailing in the Bahamas aboard their yacht, Soulmate, and were making their way back to the boat when the incident occurred.

Hooker, described by friends and family as an enthusiastic and experienced sailor, was never found despite an immediate search involving boats, aircraft, divers and drone technology. Bahamian police, local rescue teams and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force all participated in the operation.

Why Authorities Have Returned to Search the Sea of Abaco

The decision to resume the search comes after investigators reviewed electronic location data that reportedly conflicts with Brian Hooker's original account of events.

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According to officials familiar with the investigation, newly analysed GPS and device data suggested search teams may have initially focused on the wrong area. The discrepancies prompted US authorities to request permission from the Royal Bahamas Police Force to conduct a fresh search in a different section of the Sea of Abaco.

US Coast Guard divers arrived in the Bahamas in early June and began examining locations that had not previously been searched. Investigators are also using underwater drones, specialised recovery equipment and canine units as part of the renewed effort.

Officials believe locating Hooker's remains could provide crucial evidence and help determine whether her disappearance was truly an accident or the result of criminal activity.

A Criminal Investigation Is Now Underway

The US Coast Guard opened a criminal investigation just days after Hooker vanished, signalling that authorities quickly recognised potential concerns surrounding the circumstances of her disappearance.

While no one has been charged, investigators have increasingly focused on inconsistencies between Brian Hooker's statements and the digital evidence collected during the investigation. Data recovered from electronic devices and navigation systems did not align with parts of his account regarding where the couple travelled on the night Lynette disappeared.

Brian Hooker was arrested and questioned by Bahamian authorities in April before being released without charge several days later, according to NBC Los Angeles. He has consistently denied harming his wife and has publicly stated that he wants her to be found.

Investigators Expand Their Search for Evidence

The renewed search extends beyond the water itself.

In recent days, investigators have seized and examined the dinghy from which Lynette Hooker allegedly fell. Authorities have also taken custody of the couple's yacht as part of their ongoing forensic investigation. Specialists are analysing physical evidence, electronic devices and navigation records in an effort to reconstruct what happened on the night of 4 April.

Officials have not disclosed all of the evidence collected so far, but the focus on digital records suggests technology could play a central role in determining the truth behind the disappearance.

What Happens Next in the Lynette Hooker Case?

Karli Aylesworth, Hooker's daughter, has publicly supported the latest efforts and expressed hope that investigators are now searching in the right location. Authorities continue to work closely with Bahamian officials as they examine new evidence and pursue leads generated by the ongoing criminal investigation.

Whether the latest operation uncovers definitive answers remains uncertain. What is clear, however, is that investigators believe the case deserves another exhaustive search. Two months after Lynette Hooker disappeared beneath the waters of the Bahamas, authorities are once again combing the Sea of Abaco in the hope of uncovering evidence that could finally explain what happened to the experienced sailor on that fateful night.