Google has reportedly refused a UK Government request to remove a YouTube video in which Russell Brand denies wrongdoing, after ministers said the recording could distress the women who have accused him.

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) asked Google, which owns YouTube, to take down the video after Brand's wife, Laura Gallacher, shared a message from him on their podcast on Sunday. The Government has no legal power to compel the platform to remove it.

Housing minister Matthew Pennycook confirmed that ministers had made the request. The video has also prompted an inquiry into whether Brand breached prison rules by arranging for a public statement to be delivered through his wife's podcast.

Why Ministers Asked YouTube To Remove the Video

The controversy began when Gallacher read out a message from Brand on the couple's YouTube podcast. In the recording, he maintained that he was innocent of the offences at issue.

The Prison Service of England and Wales, which operates under the MoJ, submitted an official request to Google to remove the video. The ministry defended the request, saying it was right to ask for content that could distress victims to be taken down.

An MoJ spokesperson said: 'It is only right that the Government asks for content that is distressing for victims to be taken down and we strongly believe YouTube should remove this content.'

However, the ministry acknowledged that the final decision rests with the platform.

What the Government Says About Google's Response

Speaking to BBC Breakfast on Thursday, 19 November, Pennycook said the Government did not have the authority to mandate the removal of online content.

'We don't have any power to mandate a removal of content. That is up to Google. It's based on their terms and conditions,' he explained. He said ministers had made the request because they believed victims should not have to encounter the recording.

'We've made a request in this instance because we feel very strongly that victims shouldn't have to see this content,' Pennycook said.

The minister also told Sky News that the Government remained in discussions with Google and hoped the company would reconsider its position.

He pointed to YouTube's previous action against Brand. His channel was suspended from the Partner Programme in September 2023, preventing him from earning money through the platform.

Why Has Google Refused To Remove the Video?

The reporting on Google's position is not consistent. The BBC reported that the company had rejected the Government's request, reportedly because the video was not considered to breach its platform rules. However, a Google spokesperson told Sky News that the company was aware of the new content and its teams were investigating.

Sky News also reported on Thursday that Google had refused the Government's request. The spokesperson confirmed that Brand's channel was suspended from the YouTube Partner Programme in September 2023, meaning he could no longer monetise content through the platform.

The distinction matters: the reports describe both a refusal and an ongoing investigation, leaving Google's final position unclear.

Politicians Criticise the Broadcast

The dispute has prompted criticism from several political figures. Labour deputy leader Lucy Powell condemned the decision to broadcast Brand's message and argued that mainstream media organisations should not have amplified it either.

She told LBC Radio that she was appalled by the recording and said Brand's comments showed no sensitivity towards the women who had accused him.

Brand's Facebook and Instagram accounts have also been disabled by Meta, according to the supplied copy.

What Happens Next?

The MoJ inquiry into whether Brand breached prison rules remains ongoing, while discussions between the Government and Google continue.

For now, the dispute centres on the limits of government influence over online content and the responsibility of platforms when material is said to risk distressing people affected by a case.

Ministers cannot compel Google to remove the recording. They continue to argue that it should be taken down.