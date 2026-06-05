Protesters across parts of the United Kingdom have begun reviving the 'take the knee' gesture following the murder of Southampton student Henry Nowak and the release of police body-worn camera footage showing officers handcuffing him as he lay fatally injured.

The demonstrations follow the conviction of Vickrum Digwa for the December 2025 murder of the 18-year-old. Footage released after the conclusion of the trial showed Nowak repeatedly telling officers that he had been stabbed before he was handcuffed and arrested at the scene. Digwa had falsely claimed that Nowak had carried out a racially aggravated assault, leading officers to initially treat the teenager as a suspect.

Images and videos shared on social media have shown people kneeling outside police stations and public buildings in what organisers describe as a response to the handling of the case. Some footage from Southampton showed protesters kneeling while Michael Jackson's song 'They Don't Really Care About Us' played in the background.

Read more Henry Nowak Tragedy Reignites Questions Over Police Decisions And Public Trust Henry Nowak Tragedy Reignites Questions Over Police Decisions And Public Trust

Why Are Protesters Taking the Knee?

Supporters of the demonstrations say the gesture is intended to draw attention to concerns about how Hampshire Police handled the incident on the night of the stabbing.

The use of 'taking the knee' has also been linked by some campaigners and political figures to the reaction that followed the 2020 death of George Floyd in the United States. Following the release of the bodycam footage, the actions of the officers involved in Nowak's arrest have become a central focus of public debate.

🚨BREAKING: The “taking the knee” trend has exploded across Britain.



Thousands are kneeling for Henry Nowak specifically to the track:



Michael Jackson “They Don’t Really Care About Us.”



The left are in a complete meltdown. pic.twitter.com/vG3SJRMFRm — The British Patriot (@TheBritLad) June 4, 2026

STAND FOR HENRY!



Don’t take the knee, don’t equate Henry with the criminal George Floyd.



This isn’t how you honor Henry on your knees.



STAND, Stand UP for Henry! — Azzurra Fox 🦊 (@Blusnowfox) June 4, 2026

Speaking to the crowds at the Henry Nowak protest, @TRobinsonNewEra decried the institutional anti-white racism of the police, and the fact that Henry’s killer’s brother is still free.



“Get that f**king family out of Southampton!” pic.twitter.com/E2jcoFOi7A — Jack Hadfield 🇬🇧 (@JackHadders) June 2, 2026

The protests gained further attention after videos circulated online showing demonstrators holding photographs of Nowak and symbolic blood-stained handcuffs while gathering outside Southampton Central Police Station.

While many of the gatherings have been peaceful, disorder also broke out in Southampton following the release of the footage. Police reported clashes with protesters after objects including bricks and bins were thrown at officers.

Political Row Over the Henry Nowak Case

The case has become the focus of a wider political debate about policing and public confidence in the justice system.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has used the case to criticise what he describes as 'two-tier policing' and questioned whether the response from politicians would have been different if the circumstances had been reversed. He also drew comparisons between the Nowak case and the death of George Floyd, arguing that the circumstances surrounding Nowak's death had not received the same level of public attention.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer rejected those claims and accused Farage of using the tragedy to create division. Speaking after the trial, Starmer said the focus should remain on learning lessons from the case and delivering justice rather than fuelling public anger.

Keir Starmer attacks Elon Musk over Henry Nowak. The same Keir Starmer who knelt for George Floyd but not for Henry Nowak. Clearly white lives don't matter to him. pic.twitter.com/42sBp1Gtr4 — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) June 4, 2026

The Prime Minister also criticised attempts by public figures, including technology billionaire Elon Musk, to intensify tensions surrounding the case through social media commentary.

Investigation Continues

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is continuing its investigation into the actions of the officers involved in Nowak's arrest. The government has also announced a review of anti-racism guidance used by police forces, although some policing representatives have warned against making rapid policy changes before investigations are completed.

Following the sentencing of Digwa, Henry Nowak's father, Mark Nowak, appealed for his son's death not to be used to promote hatred or division. He said the family wanted the case to lead to positive change while avoiding further tensions between communities.

Henry Nowak's mother has said:



"We are a family who have friends across faith and race, and so did Henry. We want his memory to help bring our society together."



And there you have it. — Bushra Shaikh (@Bushra1Shaikh) June 4, 2026

As investigations continue, the police response on the night of the stabbing remains under scrutiny, while the case continues to raise broader questions about policing, accountability and public trust.