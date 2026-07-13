Counter-terror police have arrested 12 people across Britain after uncovering what they allege was a far-right plot targeting the UK Ijtima Islamic gathering at Shrubland Hall in Barham, Suffolk, forcing the four-day event to be cut short on Sunday as officers moved in.

The UK Ijtima drew an estimated 15,000 Muslims from across the country and overseas to the country estate over the weekend for worship, study and reflection. Police declared a major incident after receiving intelligence of a 'potential serious threat' and advised organisers to close the event early on Sunday 12 July as a precaution. That major incident status has since been stood down, and Suffolk Police said attendees 'safely departed' the site.

Counter-Terror Police Outline 'Right-Wing Terrorism' Investigation

Counter Terrorism Policing confirmed on Monday that the investigation is being treated as 'right-wing terrorism related', with the operation led by Counter Terrorism Policing London and searches under way at multiple addresses linked to those detained.

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Eight of the 12 suspects, all men, were arrested and detained under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 and remain in custody. Three other men were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, while a 48-year-old woman was arrested in east London on suspicion of assisting an offender; one of those four has since been released on bail, with the remaining three still held.

Arrests spanned Surrey, Greater Manchester, Essex, south-east London, east London and Ipswich, with suspects ranging in age from 27 to 82.

Commander Helen Flanagan, head of Counter Terrorism Policing London, said officers 'moved extremely quickly' once they became aware of the possible plot, adding that police would 'not hesitate to act' if they believed there was any threat. She said the developments would be 'concerning to the public and particularly those in the Muslim community, given that we believe the intended target was an Islamic event', and urged vigilance, noting the UK national threat level remains at 'severe'.

Attendees Recall Quiet Ijtima Brought To An Early End

Those who spent the weekend at the Ijtima described a calm, communal atmosphere. Ruman Muhith, a Labour member of Ipswich Borough Council who attended and helped organisers handle media enquiries, called it a 'wonderful event' that drew people 'from all over the world' and involved 'a lot of discussions around integration'. He said that on Saturday night some attendees had 'put their England tops on' and gone to a local pub to watch the football match against Norway with soft drinks. Organisers told him on Sunday that 'police had just asked us to finish the event early because there was a credible threat'.

The gathering, organised by a Sunni Muslim missionary group, is believed to be among the largest of its kind held in the UK.

Ministers Respond And Address Anti-Muslim Hatred

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood praised the police response, saying their work in confronting a 'credible threat' had 'undoubtedly saved lives', and added: 'I know this is deeply concerning news for British Muslims. We must stand against hatred, and we must unite around our shared belief in a country that is open, generous and tolerant to all our communities.'

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer called it 'shocking news', thanked officers and organisers for ensuring 'nobody was hurt', and said: 'I will not tolerate any attacks on our Muslim communities, or any form of anti-Muslim hatred.'

The Muslim Council of Britain said the alleged plot 'cannot be treated as an isolated incident', pointing to recent violence in Belfast and Edinburgh, and called on ministers to match rhetoric with 'actual action and policy, not another round of statements that change nothing.'