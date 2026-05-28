The United Kingdom is facing an intense spell of early summer heat after temperatures climbed above 35°C at Kew Gardens, shattering long-standing May records and prompting warnings from the Met Office about uncomfortable 'tropical nights' across parts of the country.

Forecasters said the exceptional heat could leave many residents struggling to sleep as humid overnight conditions prevent temperatures from cooling down properly.

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According to the Met Office, the UK recorded temperatures of 35.1°C at Kew Gardens, surpassing the previous May record of 32.8°C. The weather agency also confirmed that overnight temperatures in parts of southern England remained above 20°C. Meeting the official definition of a tropical night, per The Sun.

Tropical Nights Bring Humid, Sleepless Conditions

Meteorologists warned that the unusually warm nights could create significant discomfort for millions of people, particularly in urban areas where buildings trap heat. A tropical night occurs when temperatures do not fall below 20°C overnight, reducing the body's ability to recover from daytime heat, according to Met Office.

At Kenley Airfield in south London, temperatures stayed at 21.3°C overnight, setting a new record for the warmest May night in the UK. Forecasters said the sticky conditions were likely to leave many people tossing and turning through the night as humidity levels remain high.

The Met Office has previously explained that hot nights can increase health risks because the human body depends on cooler temperatures during sleep to regulate itself after extreme daytime heat. Officials said vulnerable groups, including older adults and people with existing health conditions, may face greater strain during prolonged periods of high overnight temperatures.

Record-Breaking Heatwave Sweeps Britain

The scorching conditions have affected large parts of England and Wales, with some locations experiencing temperatures more commonly associated with southern Europe or North Africa. The Met Office described the heatwave as highly unusual for May, noting that weather records are normally broken by small margins rather than several degrees, according to a report by The Guardian.

Nearly 100 monitoring stations across the UK reportedly reached or exceeded 30°C during the peak of the heatwave. Official heatwave criteria were met in several regions, including London and parts of southeast England.

The heat has also caused disruptions to daily life. Some railway services faced cancellations due to concerns about tracks overheating, while increased water demand reportedly affected hundreds of homes in parts of southeast England. Health authorities also extended amber heat-health alerts across several regions as temperatures continued climbing.

Climate Concerns Growing

Weather experts said the frequency of tropical nights and severe heatwaves has increased in recent years due to climate change. Research referenced by the Met Office suggests that warm overnight temperatures are becoming more common in the UK as global temperatures continue to rise.

Climate specialists have also warned that British homes and infrastructure were largely designed for cooler conditions, making prolonged hot weather harder to manage. Unlike countries accustomed to extreme heat, many homes in the UK lack air conditioning, which can intensify discomfort during humid nights.

Although slightly cooler weather is expected later in the week, forecasters said temperatures in some areas could still remain well above seasonal averages. Experts warned that more periods of extreme heat may arrive as summer progresses.