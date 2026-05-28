The Cerne Giant has stood on a Dorset hillside for centuries, carved into chalk and looming over the countryside with unapologetic visibility. Now, conservation teams say Britain's most famous hill figure is being damaged faster by warmer weather, heavier rainfall and changing environmental conditions linked to the climate crisis.

Volunteers this week returned to the steep slopes above Cerne Abbas to rechalk the giant's fading outline, hauling tonnes of fresh chalk uphill in punishing heat as the National Trust warned the ancient landmark may soon require restoration more frequently than ever before.

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Weather Is Beginning To Change The Giant

The 55-metre-tall chalk figure is typically rechalked every seven to 10 years to maintain its bright white appearance against the green Dorset landscape. Previous restorations took place in 2008 and 2019.

However, the National Trust may rechalk Cerne Giant more often as climate conditions worsen.

Luke Dawson, lead ranger for the National Trust, said the giant has begun showing visible signs of environmental stress. Algae growth is increasingly dulling the chalk outline, while heavier rain is accelerating erosion on the hillside.

'The giant is hundreds of years old but the modern world is certainly affecting him,' Dawson said while supervising volunteers climbing across the slope with mattocks and buckets of chalk paste.

He said warmer, wetter conditions appear to be encouraging algae growth while intense rainfall is washing away sections of chalk more aggressively than before. Although the Trust is cautious about directly attributing every change to climate patterns, rangers say the shift in conditions has become difficult to ignore.

Custodians are now openly discussing whether centuries-old conservation routines are no longer enough.

'It may be we have to adapt and perhaps rechalk more often,' Dawson admitted.

Struggles of Maintaining Traditional Methods

The physical process of restoring the Cerne Giant has always been gruelling. Workers scrape away old chalk and vegetation by hand before packing fresh chalk into trenches cut deep into the hillside.

Previous restoration work relied heavily on dry chalk packed tightly into the figure's outline. Rangers now believe that method is becoming less effective as weather conditions grow more unpredictable.

This year, volunteers are experimenting with a new approach, mixing 17 tonnes of chalk with water to create a thick paste designed to cling more securely to the hillside.

'It's like a putty,' Dawson explained. 'It makes it easier to make it stick.'

Even the working schedule has changed because of rising temperatures. Afternoon shifts have been cancelled during the current restoration due to heat concerns. Volunteers are working only short intervals each hour while taking shelter beneath gazebos erected at the top of the hill.

Michael Clarke, a National Trust ranger involved in maintaining the giant for more than three decades, said weather extremes have noticeably altered restoration work in recent years.

'Last time, we did the rechalking in late summer and the rain washed a lot of it away,' he said. 'We get complaints when he's not as bright as people want.'

An Ancient Figure Still Shapes Local Identity

The Cerne Giant remains one of Britain's most peculiar and enduring landmarks. The figure's exaggerated anatomy and mysterious origins have fascinated historians for generations, producing theories ranging from depictions of Hercules to political satire aimed at Oliver Cromwell.

Scientific analysis commissioned by the National Trust in 2021 suggested the giant was likely created sometime between AD700 and AD1100 during the late Saxon period.

The finding surprised many historians because the figure had often been assumed to date from much later centuries.

Volunteers helping restore the site included local brewery staff, schoolchildren and visitors who travelled from overseas after contributing to a recent fundraising campaign. Earlier this year, the National Trust raised £330,000 in just 60 days to purchase land surrounding the giant in an effort to better protect the wider landscape.

The giant has survived wars, storms and centuries of erosion. Rangers now fear the next challenge may prove harder to predict because it is happening gradually, season by season, rainstorm by rainstorm.