BP plc, the London-headquartered oil and gas supermajor, removed its chairman, Albert Manifold, with immediate effect on 26 May. The company's board acted unanimously. The official stated reason: 'serious concerns' about governance, oversight, and conduct, including allegations of bullying behaviour.

BP has spent the past two years trying to steady itself financially and strategically, narrowing its focus back toward oil and gas production after a period of aggressive investment in renewables drew sustained criticism from shareholders. The last thing BP's board needed was a crisis at the very top of its own governance structure.

Amanda Blanc, Senior Independent Director at BP, said: 'Albert has helped bring a welcome focus and pace to bp's transformation. However, the board has been surprised and disappointed to learn of governance oversight and conduct issues it deems unacceptable and has taken decisive action.'

Who Is Albert Manifold?

Manifold joined BP from a different industry. He served as chief executive of CRH plc, the Irish-headquartered building materials company that counts itself among the largest construction supply firms in the world, before stepping into the chairmanship of BP. He was appointed to the BP chairman role in October 2025, replacing Helge Lund, who had held the position through a turbulent period.

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On paper, Manifold brought serious corporate credentials. His tenure at CRH spanned years of international expansion, and he was regarded as a disciplined, results-focused executive. But those same qualities, sources familiar with the matter suggested, may have translated poorly into the more collegial, consensus-driven environment. BP's board found that Manifold's conduct fell short of the standards required, according to BBC News.

The April 2026 annual general meeting offered an early warning sign. Shareholder support for Manifold's reappointment came in at only 81.8%, according to hometownstations.com.

In UK corporate governance terms, a vote below 80% is treated as a near-formal rebuke. A vote below 90% is considered a significant signal of dissatisfaction. At 81.8%, Manifold was already on notice that a meaningful slice of BP's investor base had doubts about his leadership. He had been chairman for barely six months at that point.

The Conduct Concerns That Ended Manifold's Tenure

The board's stated grounds for removal allegedly centered on bullying behaviour and what was described as overbearing conduct. BP did not publish a detailed account of specific incidents. The company confirmed only that the board had become aware of concerns serious enough to warrant immediate removal, with no transition period and no consultative departure process.

Manifold himself had not issued a public statement as of the time of reporting. No response from him was forthcoming through official channels, and BP did not indicate whether any formal investigation or independent review had been conducted prior to the board's decision.

Board member Ian Tyler was appointed interim chairman effective immediately following Manifold's departure. Tyler, already a serving non-executive director of BP, will hold the position while the company conducts a formal search for a permanent replacement.

'The Board and leadership team have deep conviction in the strategic direction we have laid out, and the company is moving at pace to deliver it. bp is building a track record of strong underlying operational performance and a tight focus on financial discipline – all in the pursuit of growing shareholder value and returns,' Tyler said in a statement.