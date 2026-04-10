UK Defence Secretary Warns Putin Of ‘Serious Consequences’ As Russian Spy Subs Target Cables

UK Defence Secretary John Healey has warned Vladimir Putin that any attempt by Russian spy submarines to damage undersea cables and pipelines around Britain would bring 'serious consequences,' after UK forces tracked three Russian submarines operating near critical infrastructure in the North Atlantic over the past month.

The warning came after the Ministry of Defence disclosed that a Russian Akula class nuclear powered attack submarine and two specialist deep sea spy submarines, operated by Russia's Main Directorate of Deep Sea Research, or GUGI, had been shadowed around and north of UK waters by British and allied forces.

Officials said the vessels were monitored continuously before turning back towards Russian waters, with no confirmed damage to energy pipelines or communications cables.

UK Defence Secretary puts Putin on notice over undersea network

At a press conference, Healey dropped the usual diplomatic language and addressed the Russian president directly. 'I'm making this statement to call out this Russian activity,' he said. 'To President Putin, I say, we see you. We see your activity over our cables and our pipelines, and you should know that any attempt to damage them will not be tolerated and will have serious consequences.'

Western governments have grown increasingly concerned about the vulnerability of seabed infrastructure, which carries internet traffic, financial data and energy supplies between countries. Those fears deepened after the Nord Stream gas pipeline explosions in 2022, which remain officially unattributed. Against that backdrop, the presence of Russian spy submarines near UK linked cables and pipelines is far from a routine naval encounter.

Healey said the latest Russian deployment appeared to be a layered operation. The Akula class submarine acted as what he described as a 'likely decoy,' seemingly designed to draw attention away from the more secretive GUGI submarines.

He said those specialist vessels, which are built to operate at depth and are linked to undersea engineering and intelligence work, 'spent time over critical infrastructure relevant to us and our allies in the North Atlantic.'

Russian spy subs and the battle for the seabed

Healey said the UK responded quickly once the activity was detected. 'In response to the Russian submarines, I can confirm that I deployed our armed forces to track and to deter any malign activity by these vessels,' he told reporters.

A Royal Navy warship and Royal Air Force P8 maritime patrol aircraft, supported by allied assets, carried out continuous surveillance of the group. Healey was unusually direct about the level of scrutiny.

'A Royal Navy warship and Royal Air Force P8 aircraft alongside allies ensured that the Russian submarines were monitored 24/7. The Akula submarine subsequently retreated home, having been closely tracked throughout, and we continued to monitor the two GUGI submarines in and around wider UK waters.'

He also made clear the operation was meant to be seen. 'Our armed forces left them in no doubt that they were being monitored, that their movements were not covert, as President Putin planned, and that their attempted secret operation had been exposed,' he said. 'Those GUGI submarines have now left UK waters and headed back north.'

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Healey's tone was notably sharper. He presented the episode as a warning to Moscow and a signal to others watching what is increasingly becoming a hidden front in modern conflict beneath the sea.

Even so, he stressed that there is currently no evidence of sabotage. 'Because we were watching them, we wanted to ensure that we could warn them that their covert operation had been exposed and reduce the risk that they may attempt any action that could damage our pipelines or our cables,' he said.

'And I'm confident, we have no evidence that there has been any damage, but with allies, we're sure that this is now verifiable.'

That assurance still rests largely on the government's own assessment. No independent technical report has been published showing exactly which sections of seabed infrastructure were crossed or examined, and no detailed map of the submarines' route has been released. Officials argue that withholding those details is necessary for operational security.

Russia has not publicly responded to Healey's comments, and Moscow has not acknowledged that its submarines were operating near UK linked cables or pipelines. In the absence of a Russian account, the claims of a 'likely decoy' and an 'attempted secret operation' rely entirely on the British government's intelligence and interpretation.