British holidaymakers planning extended trips to Thailand will now face tighter travel rules after authorities dramatically reduced the visa-free stay period from 60 days to 30 days amid growing concerns over organised crime, illegal working and sex trafficking networks operating under the guise of tourism.

The move, announced by the Thai government this week, affects travellers from more than 90 countries, including the UK, the United States, Australia, Germany and Canada. Reports linked some cases to drug trafficking, online scam compounds and the illegal sex trade.

Officials said the decision was made after intelligence suggested criminal groups had been exploiting the generous visa-free entry scheme to remain in the country for lengthy periods without proper scrutiny.

British Tourists Among Millions Affected

The policy reversal is expected to have a significant impact on British backpackers, retirees and digital nomads who frequently spend several months in Thailand during the winter season.

The previous 60-day visa exemption, introduced to stimulate tourism after the pandemic slowdown, had become especially popular among UK travellers seeking long-term stays in destinations such as Phuket, Bangkok and Chiang Mai.

Thai authorities now argue that the relaxed system created loopholes that were increasingly being abused. Tourism and immigration officials reportedly uncovered cases of foreign nationals using repeated visa-free entries to avoid obtaining proper work permits or long-stay visas.

According to local media and government sources, some individuals were allegedly linked to underground businesses, narcotics operations and trafficking rings targeting vulnerable women across Southeast Asia.

The reduction to 30 days will apply immediately to passport holders from all countries currently eligible for Thailand's visa exemption programme. Travellers wishing to remain longer will need to apply for tourist visas or extension permits through official immigration channels.

Crackdown Linked to Rising Criminal Activity

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has backed the tougher approach as part of a broader security crackdown aimed at restoring confidence in the country's tourism industry.

Authorities have faced mounting pressure following several high-profile criminal investigations involving foreign nationals accused of operating illegal businesses and trafficking networks from within Thailand.

Recent police raids reportedly uncovered properties connected to online fraud syndicates, while anti-trafficking units have intensified investigations into organised sex tourism operations in major tourist hotspots.

Officials believe stricter visa controls will make it harder for criminal groups to establish semi-permanent bases inside the country.

The Thai government insists genuine tourists remain welcome and stressed that the change is not intended to discourage holidaymakers. However, immigration experts say the sudden reduction could catch many travellers off guard, particularly Europeans and Britons accustomed to extended winter stays in the country.

Thai Tourism Industry Braces for Impact

Tourism operators in Thailand have expressed mixed reactions to the announcement. Some businesses fear the shorter visa-free period may discourage long-stay visitors who contribute heavily to local economies, especially in resort areas dependent on foreign tourism spending.

Others, however, support the move, arguing that tighter immigration oversight is necessary to protect Thailand's international reputation.

Industry analysts believe the policy may particularly affect remote workers and retirees from Britain and other Western nations who often stay for several months at a time without obtaining specialist visas.

Despite concerns, Thailand remains one of the world's most popular travel destinations for UK tourists.

Officials say legitimate visitors can still apply for extended stays through traditional visa routes, but warned that immigration enforcement will become increasingly strict in the coming months as authorities continue targeting criminal activity linked to international trafficking and illegal employment networks.