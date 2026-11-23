Disney+ is set to integrate Hulu's remaining television features in December 2026, but subscribers still have no confirmed date for the closure of the separate Hulu app.

The Walt Disney Company said on 17 November that work to bring the services together in one app was nearly complete. From December, Disney+ will offer a unified experience that includes live television and selected premium add-ons. However, Disney has not announced a specific launch day or a timetable for retiring Hulu's standalone app.

Men's Journal reported that an internal Disney document obtained by Business Insider envisaged decommissioning the Hulu app and its underlying technology after subscribers had moved to Disney+. The news outlet had also reported Disney's earlier statement that it had no current plans to close the app. The internal document describes an eventual step, not an instruction for subscribers to stop using Hulu in December.

What Changes for Hulu Viewers in December?

Hulu programmes are already available within Disney+ for eligible subscribers. The December update is expected to bring across features that have remained in the Hulu app, notably live television and selected premium add-ons. Disney has not confirmed that every add-on will be included from the outset.

In May 2026, Disney's help guidance confirmed that eligible viewers could link their Hulu profiles to Disney+. This allows viewing history, recommendations and saved titles to carry across, helping subscribers resume programmes or find items from their Hulu lists in the other app.

Hulu-only customers with eligible subscriptions can also sign in to Disney+ to watch Hulu programming without purchasing a separate Disney+ subscription or changing their plan, Disney says. However, their access to Disney+ and ESPN content is limited. The company has also said that Hulu subscribers will retain access to the standalone Hulu app while the integration proceeds.

That distinction matters for anyone concerned about losing a subscription or being forced to pay for an upgrade. Men's Journal reported that Disney has not announced a new price or compulsory bundle linked to the December launch.

Which Shows and Plans Still Face Limits?

Disney warns that some Hulu titles are not currently available within Disney+. Its help guidance also says that people on a Live TV Only plan or with certain Hulu add-ons have had different access arrangements during the transition. December's promised live television and selected add-ons may change those arrangements, but Disney has not detailed every entitlement or explained how all affected subscribers will transition.

Subscribers should therefore check the access included with their individual plans when the new experience launches. Having a single viewing app does not, by itself, mean that a Hulu-only subscription will become a Disney+ bundle or that the two services will have the same subscription price.

How Do the Subscription Prices Compare?

The September 2026 US price increases made bundles more attractive. Both Disney+ Premium and Hulu Premium now cost $21.49 (£16.40) each per month, while their individual ad-supported plans cost $12.49 (£9.53) each.

The Disney+ and Hulu bundle without advertising costs $21.99 (£16.79) a month, just $0.50 (£0.38) more than either premium service individually. The ad-supported bundle remains $12.99 (£9.92) monthly.

Disney's stated aim is to make its streaming services easier to explore in one place. In its investor update, the company said it expected product changes to improve viewing engagement and reduce cancellations over time. For Hulu customers, the immediate milestone is December's expanded Disney+ experience. The retirement date for the standalone app, however, remains unannounced.