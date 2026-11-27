A Portrush man who fraudulently claimed £21,083.94 in Universal Credit while failing to declare capital has received a suspended prison sentence and must repay any outstanding money wrongly obtained.

William Meneice, 67, of Glentaisie Park, Portrush, was sentenced to six months' imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, at Antrim Crown Court. In a statement published on 26 November 2026, Northern Ireland's Department for Communities said the fraudulent claim was uncovered following an investigation.

The department did not disclose how much capital Meneice had failed to declare, when the claim was made or how much money remains outstanding. A suspended prison sentence means the custodial term does not have to be served immediately, provided the conditions of the suspension are met.

Why Changes to a Claim Matter

Universal Credit entitlement depends on a claimant's circumstances, including their savings and other capital. Northern Ireland's public guidance tells claimants to report changes in their circumstances to their benefits office so officials can calculate the correct payment and prevent overpayments.

An overpayment is not automatically benefit fraud. Under nidirect guidance, it may be treated as fraud when someone deliberately withholds information or provides false information that could result in payments they are not entitled to receive.

Following an investigation, possible outcomes include prosecution, a formal caution, a reduction or withdrawal of benefits, or an administrative penalty offered instead of prosecution.

Where an administrative penalty is applied instead of prosecution, the guidance sets it at 50 per cent of the overpayment, subject to a £350 minimum and a £2,000 maximum.

How Suspected Fraud Can Be Reported

'Benefit fraud costs the Northern Ireland taxpayer millions of pounds every year,' nidirect says. The Department for Communities encourages people who suspect fraud to contact officials. Reports can be made anonymously online, by telephone or by post.

People reporting suspected fraud should provide as much relevant information as possible. This can include the person's name and address, a description, the type of benefit involved and the reasons for their suspicion. Information about employment or a vehicle may also help officials assess a report.

For suspected fraud involving benefits paid by Northern Ireland's Department for Communities, the Northern Ireland Benefit Fraud Hotline is 0800 975 6050. It operates Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The number can also be used when the person being reported lives elsewhere but the suspected fraud concerns a Northern Ireland benefit payment.

Officials assess the information before deciding whether to investigate a claim. Nidirect says investigations can take time and that reporters will not be told the outcome for privacy reasons.

Separate Bank Checks Introduced by DWP

Separately, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) announced on 26 October 2026 that it had issued its first Eligibility Verification Notice to a bank. Under the measure, banks are asked to identify accounts where information suggests a claimant may have undeclared savings or spent longer abroad than benefit rules allow.

The department projects that the measure will save £1.2 billion by 2030–2031. It says a flag does not establish fraud or wrongdoing and cannot, on its own, determine a person's benefit entitlement. The policy forms part of a wider government plan projected to save £14.6 billion over five years by tackling fraud, error and debt.

The bank-checking measure is a separate DWP initiative from Northern Ireland's benefit administration, which is handled by the Department for Communities.