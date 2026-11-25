Millions of households in England are set to receive a one-off £100 energy payment from January 2027 as part of government plans to ease the financial pressure of rising winter energy bills.

Chancellor John Healey announced the measure in his Autumn Budget on 28 October, with up to 20 million households expected to benefit.

Energy consultancy Cornwall Insight forecast that the annualised energy price cap for a typical household could rise by £443, from £1,723 to £2,166, in January. Actual bills will depend on energy consumption, leaving many families facing higher household expenses despite government assistance.

The payment's eligibility criteria are primarily based on council tax bands rather than household income.

Who Qualifies for the £100 Energy Payment?

Households must occupy a property in council tax bands A to D in England as their main or only home on 4 January 2027, subject to the scheme's other eligibility requirements.

Residents can check their property's council tax band using the government's online postcode search service or their council tax bill.

Only one payment will be available per eligible household, regardless of the number of occupants.

Households exempt from council tax because all residents are students may still qualify. However, students living in university halls of residence will not receive the payment under the main scheme.

Properties where landlords are responsible for council tax, including certain houses in multiple occupation, are also excluded.

Government guidance published on 24 November confirms that certain households receiving full council tax support or qualifying for council tax exemptions may remain eligible.

When Will the £100 Energy Payment Reach Bank Accounts?

Councils have been asked to begin distributing payments from 4 January 2027, although individual payment dates will vary.

Eligible households paying council tax by direct debit will generally receive the money automatically, provided their local authority holds verified banking details.

Residents using other payment methods will receive instructions from their council explaining how to submit their bank details.

Those who have not supplied their banking information by 1 March 2027 may instead receive a £100 credit towards their council tax account.

Bank transfers will appear on statements under the reference 'GOV ENERGY PAYMENT'.

Although the money is intended to help with rising energy costs, households receiving a bank transfer will not be required to spend it exclusively on energy bills.

Will the £100 Energy Payment Cover the Whole UK?

While the announced scheme applies to England, corresponding funding will be provided to Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Scotland and Wales have indicated plans for comparable financial assistance, while arrangements in Northern Ireland remain uncertain.

The devolved administrations are responsible for determining how their funding is distributed.

To help finance the support, the government will temporarily increase the bank corporation tax surcharge from 3% to 6% for 15 months, from 1 January 2027 to 31 March 2028.

Meanwhile, a separate £100 million discretionary fund will allow English councils to support financially vulnerable households, prioritising those excluded from the main payment scheme.

This could provide additional assistance to struggling households living in properties within council tax bands E to H.

The government has asked councils to publish their discretionary funding arrangements by 12 February 2027.

For households in England, checking their council tax band and monitoring correspondence from their local authority are the immediate practical steps towards receiving the support.