The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) will be issuing its £10 Christmas Bonus this December to millions of people across the UK without them having to submit a claim. This tax-free payment is available to individuals receiving certain qualifying benefits during the designated eligibility week. It must be paid before Christmas.

Qualified claimants must be receiving at least one eligible benefit during the qualifying week, which is normally the first full week of December, and be present or ordinarily resident in the UK, the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man or Gibraltar. The payment is made directly into the recipient's bank account and does not affect any other benefit.

The Christmas Bonus has been paid to eligible claimants for decades as an annual top-up for individuals receiving specific state benefits. The payment is automatic, but eligibility is limited to a defined list of qualifying benefits, meaning not every claimant will receive the extra £10.

Benefits That Qualify for the DWP Christmas Bonus

The list of qualifying benefits covers a range of disability, carer's and pension-related support. Eligible payments include Personal Independence Payment, Attendance Allowance, Disability Living Allowance, Carer's Allowance, Carer Support Payment, Adult Disability Payment, Child Disability Payment and Armed Forces Independence Payment.

The guarantee element of Pension Credit also qualifies. Recipients of State Pension, including Graduated Retirement Benefit, are eligible too, provided they meet the requirements during the qualifying week.

Other qualifying payments include contribution-based Employment and Support Allowance once it has entered the main phase after the first 13 weeks of a claim, Incapacity Benefit at the long-term rate, Mobility Supplement, Pension Age Disability Payment, Scottish Adult Disability Living Allowance and Severe Disablement Allowance with transitional protection.

Payments under the Industrial Injuries and War Pensions schemes also qualify. These include Constant Attendance Allowance, Industrial Death Benefit, Unemployability Supplement or Allowance, and War Disablement Pension for people of State Pension age. Widowed Parent's Allowance, Widow's Pension and Widowed Mother's Allowance are also included.

Government guidance states that the Christmas Bonus is 'a one-off tax-free £10 payment made before Christmas' for people receiving qualifying benefits during the qualifying week. Eligible recipients do not need to submit a separate claim because the payment is issued automatically.

Who Will Not Receive the DWP Christmas Bonus?

Not everyone receiving DWP benefits qualifies for the Christmas Bonus. People who have deferred claiming their State Pension and do not receive another qualifying benefit are not eligible. Likewise, people receiving Universal Credit as a standalone benefit are excluded because it does not appear on the list of qualifying benefits.

Married couples, civil partners and, in certain circumstances, cohabiting couples can each receive the payment if they independently meet the qualifying conditions. If only one partner receives a qualifying benefit, the other may still be entitled if both have reached State Pension age by the end of the qualifying week and satisfy the relevant Pension Credit or partner increase rules.

When Will the DWP Christmas Bonus Be Paid?

The DWP says eligible claimants will receive the Christmas Bonus before Christmas, although it has not published a guaranteed payment date for 2026. The tax-free payment is made automatically and usually appears in bank accounts with the reference 'DWP XB' or simply 'XB'.

Claimants who believe they qualify but have not received the payment by 1 January 2027 should contact the Jobcentre Plus office that handles their benefit payments or the Pension Service to check their entitlement.