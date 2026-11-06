U.S. Central Command's top officer has launched a new podcast featuring talk of French fries, basketball and shipboard life, drawing criticism from veterans who question whether it is appropriate as the headquarters oversees wartime operations against Iran.

The first full episode of 'Inside CENTCOM' was released on Thursday and featured Adm Brad Cooper, the command's leader, in conversation with host Fleet Master Chief Lateef Compton.

Their discussion focused on personal interests and retirement ambitions rather than current operations, prompting objections from former colleague Elaine Luria, War on the Rocks founder Ryan Evans and former defence official Christopher Mellon.

CENTCOM Podcast Features Fries and Basketball

During one exchange, Compton dubbed Cooper 'the original fry guy'. The admiral also outlined a plan for life after military service, stating, 'When I retire...I'm going to be a professional free throw shooter.'

Those remarks came during an informal conversation about food, sport and life aboard ships. The debate that followed centred on the decision to launch and promote the podcast during an ongoing conflict, with several commentators questioning whether the moment called for a different public emphasis from the commander.

Veterans Question CENTCOM Podcast Timing

Former Democratic representative for Virginia Elaine Luria, a retired Navy commander, drew on her own experience of serving with Cooper in her response. Writing on X, she stated that she had known and served with him for 25 years and respected him.

Her objection nevertheless focused on his responsibilities during the war. She pointed to deployed sailors and what she described as the conflict's consequences for both the Navy and the country.

'We are in the eighth month of a war in your AOR with thousands of Sailors deployed in harm's way that has had devastating impacts on the Navy and the country,' Luria wrote.

'The job is to win wars, not record podcasts. Read the room.'

Luria's description of the war's duration and impact formed part of her criticism of the launch. Her expression of respect for Cooper accompanied a direct challenge to his judgement about recording a podcast at that point in the conflict.

National Security Commentators Pile In

Ryan Evans, founder of the national security outlet War on the Rocks, also questioned Cooper's decision. He stated that the podcast 'tells you a lot about Cooper. None of it good.'

Evans warned that the country 'might be on the eve of a renewal of major combat operations,' while 'the commander apparently thinks now is a good time to launch a cringe podcast.'

His reference to renewed major combat operations was framed as a warning about a possible development, rather than confirmation that such operations were about to begin.

CENTCOM Podcast Draws Further Criticism

Christopher Mellon, a former deputy assistant secretary of defence for intelligence, argued that Americans did not need to become familiar with their commander's personal interests.

Instead, he wrote, 'the American people need our CENTCOM commander to execute his or her duties somberly, professionally, and excellently.'

Mellon's comments placed the emphasis on the commander's duties, while other critics expressed their objections in shorter terms. The Tennessee Holler, an online news outlet, questioned the episode with the words, 'What are we doing?'

Defence writer Crispin Burke stated that the episode proves 'not everyone with a microphone and a friend needs a podcast.'