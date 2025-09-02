A promising 16-year-old Ukrainian refugee was killed in Germany after being struck by a speeding freight train — but what police first called a suicide now appears to be a possible homicide, with investigators uncovering DNA evidence linking a rejected Iraqi asylum seeker to the teenager's final moments.

A Tragic End in Friedland

On 11 August in the German city of Friedland, 16-year-old Ukrainian refugee Liana K. was killed after being struck by a freight train travelling at around 100 kilometres per hour. She had been on her way home from her dental assistant apprenticeship and was speaking on the phone with her grandfather when he suddenly heard her scream, followed by the sound of the train.

At first, authorities labelled her death a suicide, a conclusion her grieving family immediately rejected. Her loved ones described her as ambitious and devoted to her studies and siblings, insisting she had no reason to end her life.

Evidence Points to Foul Play

German media later revealed that investigators had identified a suspect: a 31-year-old Iraqi citizen whose asylum request had been rejected months earlier.

DNA traces of the man were discovered on Liana's shoulder, consistent with a violent shove onto the tracks. Witnesses also reported that she had been harassed by migrants shortly before her death.

Despite this evidence, the suspect was not detained on the day of the incident. Instead, police initially accepted his account that he had merely discovered the girl's body on the tracks. Only later, when forensic results came back, was he placed under arrest and transferred to psychiatric care.

The Suspect's Background

The suspect, identified in German media as Muhammed, had a troubled history. Prosecutors said he had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and was heavily intoxicated at the time, with a blood alcohol level of 1.35‰. He had previously come to police attention for disruptive behaviour and had been sent to a psychiatric clinic.

Though his asylum claim was rejected, deportation orders were not enforced, leaving him in Germany unlawfully. He now faces investigation for unintentional homicide, but the circumstances of the case and his psychiatric history have fuelled fears that he could avoid full accountability.

Why Authorities Spoke of 'Suicide'

Authorities initially cited the absence of CCTV footage at Friedland station and the suspect's own testimony as reasons for treating the case as a possible suicide. That decision has been widely criticised as inadequate, particularly after forensic analysis contradicted the early findings.

Public Outcry and Musk's Reaction

The case ignited a storm online. It quickly trended across social media platforms as public grief and outrage collided. Among the voices was that of Elon Musk, who posted on X that 'authorities should be put on trial for assisting in the murder.' His remark amplified global attention, prompting renewed scrutiny of law enforcement and immigration systems.

Liana's Family

Liana's story is also one of displacement and resilience. Her family had fled occupied Mariupol in July 2022, seeking safety in Thuringia where local authorities provided housing. Her parents found work, and Liana pursued her studies while caring deeply for her two younger brothers, aged five and eleven.

Her mother has publicly accused German officials of failure, both in handling the suspect's deportation and in the initial investigation. She expressed gratitude to local supporters, including the CDU mayor of Geisleden and members of the Alternative for Germany (AfD), who helped raise funds for her daughter's funeral.

'Liana lived for the future. She had big goals and plans for her life,' her mother said. 'I want justice.'