· The UK's Procurement Act shifts education procurement from lowest-cost bidding to value-driven decisions, prioritising quality, innovation, and measurable outcomes. · The Act requires suppliers to demonstrate transparency, regulatory compliance, and measurable impact, areas where these leading providers deliver robust, future-proof solutions. · Dahua Technology, Hanwha Vision and Avigilon are technology leaders that offer cutting-edge solutions, from smart classrooms and hybrid learning tools to AI-driven campus security and integrated digital platforms.

What is the UK's Procurement Act?

The UK Procurement Act, passed under the Conservative government in 2023 and set to be implemented in early 2025, represents a major overhaul of public-sector procurement rules.

Its original intent was to simplify procurement processes, improve transparency, and encourage contracting authorities to consider wider factors such as climate change and quality employment when awarding contracts. There is a clear emphasis on growth and value for money, as well as social or economic factors and clean energy.

Under the current Labour government, these rules are being refined to place greater emphasis on social value, innovation, and long-term outcomes. A new national procurement policy statement, which was published ahead of the Act's implementation, encourages public bodies to evaluate contracts not only on cost and efficiency but also on the wider benefits they bring to communities, local economies, and societal priorities.

The aim is to open procurement to smaller businesses, social enterprises, and new entrants, while embedding strategic objectives such as job creation, economic growth, and diversity more firmly into purchasing decisions.

As the UK moves toward these new procurement standards, education institutions are expected to shift from cost-driven purchasing to value-driven decisions that prioritise quality, innovation, sustainability, and measurable outcomes.

Leading technology providers such as Dahua Technology, Hanwha Vision and Avigilon, are already demonstrating how compliance, transparency, and high-quality solutions can deliver real impact in the education sector. Their examples show that it is possible to meet regulatory requirements while providing modern, effective technology that enhances learning environments and campus safety.

Dahua: Innovative education solutions delivering classroom impact

The education‑tech Dahua Technology offers is extensive and heavily focused on meeting real educational needs. Its Smart Classroom solutions support hybrid and interactive teaching, wireless content sharing, lecture‑recording, gamified learning and teacher/student engagement.

For example, it has expanded its smart education portfolio with the launch of the DeepHub Smart Classroom, an all-in-one solution designed to enhance teaching, collaboration, and learning outcomes. The system combines high-quality hardware with a suite of intuitive software tools, creating an integrated teaching environment for both in-person and remote learning.

With more than 150,000 schools globally already served by Dahua's smart education solutions, the DeepHub Smart Classroom demonstrates scalability, interoperability, and an emphasis on enhancing educational and operational outcomes. Its comprehensive design positions Dahua Technology as a trusted provider that delivers high-quality, innovative classroom technology that aligns with modern teaching needs.

How leading technology suppliers are meeting compliance & quality standards

Hanwha Vision provides a strong example of compliance embedded into organizational governance, which is particularly valuable in the context of public procurement. The company achieved ISO 37001 certification, underscoring its commitment to legal, ethical, and sustainable operations.

These certifications validate that Hanwha Vision meets procurement requirements for public-sector and enterprise projects. In the education sector, it offers dedicated video surveillance and analytics solutions tailored to schools and campuses, including monitoring arrivals and departures, stairwells, hallways, vehicle access, and other challenging spaces. Its cameras can even detect abnormal sounds, such as glass breakage or screams, enabling rapid response by security personnel.

Likewise, Avigilon has made a notable impact in educational environments by providing high-definition video and access control systems tailored to campus safety and operational efficiency.

For example, at Telford College of Arts and Technology in Shropshire, Avigilon's HD surveillance system was selected to upgrade and future‑proof the college's security infrastructure. The deployment spanned multiple campus spaces including social areas, a library, football pitch, delivery entrance, and construction centre.

The college has realized a strong return on investment, as the surveillance system demands less infrastructure and reduced installation time. Additionally, it provides enhanced image quality and intuitive management tools, helping to deter misconduct while ensuring the safety of students and staff across the campus.

Together, these examples illustrate that the technology sector is taking significant measures to meet the requirements of the UK Procurement Act while delivering high-quality, innovative solutions to schools and campuses.

For Hanwha Vision specifically, its compliance certifications and education-focused product portfolio ensure that it can support institutions in meeting both procurement governance requirements and operational demands. Avigilon, meanwhile, highlights how transparency and educational impact can be integrated into technology solutions, making it a standout option for forward-looking education providers.

Conclusion

The UK's Procurement Act is reshaping education technology procurement, prioritising value, innovation, and transparency over lowest-cost decisions. Leading providers like Dahua Technology, Hanwha Vision and Avigilon demonstrate how compliance and high-quality solutions can go hand in hand.

From AI-powered attendance and smart classrooms to advanced campus security, these technologies help schools meet regulatory requirements while enhancing learning, safety, and operational efficiency. This has set a new standard for the future of education.