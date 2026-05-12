The first wave of May Social Security payments is being issued this week, with millions of retirees and disability beneficiaries set to receive funds on Wednesday, 13 May, under the Social Security Administration's (SSA) standard payment schedule. The disbursement, which follows the SSA's staggered system based on birth dates, applies to beneficiaries born between the 1st and 10th of any month. As cost-of-living pressures remain high, the timing of Social Security payments continues to be closely watched by households relying on monthly benefits.

Who Is Getting Paid This Week

According to the SSA payment schedule, recipients born between the 1st and 10th of their birth month will receive their Social Security benefits on the second Wednesday of May, which falls on 13 May 2026. This group represents the first wave of monthly payments issued under the agency's staggered distribution system.

The SSA divides payments into three main groups based on birth dates. Beneficiaries born from the 11th to the 20th are paid on the third Wednesday of the month, while those born after the 20th receive payments on the fourth Wednesday. This structure is designed to spread out Social Security payments across the month and reduce administrative strain on the system.

How the SSA Payment Schedule Works

The SSA payment schedule is primarily based on the beneficiary's date of birth, unless they fall under older payment rules. Most retirees and disability recipients are now paid on Wednesdays, depending on their assigned group.

Individuals who began receiving Social Security before May 1997 follow a separate schedule and are generally paid on the 3rd of each month, unless that date falls on a weekend or public holiday. In such cases, payments are issued on the nearest working day.

Those who receive both Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) may receive two separate payments each month, with Social Security benefits typically arriving on the 3rd and SSI payments issued on the 1st of the month.

SSI Payment Schedule for 2026

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients generally receive payments on the first business day of each month. In May 2026, SSI payments were issued on Friday, 1 May.

The remaining SSI payment dates for 2026 include several adjusted schedules due to weekends and calendar shifts. These are:

1 June 2026 (June payment)

1 July 2026 and 31 July 2026 (August advance payment)

1 September 2026

1 October 2026 and 30 October 2026 (November advance payment)

1 December 2026 and 31 December 2026 (January 2027 advance payment)

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These adjustments ensure beneficiaries receive payments on time when standard dates fall outside business days.

Social Security Funding Concerns

Beyond monthly payment schedules, Social Security continues to face long-term financial pressure. The programme is projected to encounter a funding shortfall as early as 2032 if no legislative changes are made.

Research cited in policy discussions suggests that, under current projections, retirees could face an estimated 28% reduction in monthly benefits once trust fund reserves are depleted. This forecast has intensified debate in Washington over how to sustain the programme for future generations.

Policy Proposals and Benefit Cap Discussions

Several policy groups and think tanks have proposed reforms aimed at strengthening the Social Security system. One proposal that has drawn attention suggests capping annual Social Security benefits at $100,000 (around £73,500) in an effort to stabilise the retirement trust fund.

Supporters argue that such measures could extend the programme's solvency, while critics warn that benefit caps could disproportionately affect higher-income contributors who have paid more into the system over their working lives. The proposal remains part of ongoing policy discussions, with no formal legislative changes enacted.