Former US senator Rick Santorum's comments on financial hardship centred on what he called a 'higher good,' arguing Americans may need to endure economic pain for moral priorities after Democrats made sweeping gains in the 2026 midterm elections.

Speaking on a World Prayer Network livestream hosted by activist Jim Garlow, Santorum described high fuel prices as 'temporal issues' and urged voters to look beyond their finances. Democrats won control of both chambers, dealing Republicans a major setback.

The World Prayer Network grew from prayer calls launched the day after the 2020 presidential election. Its website says it was founded by Mario Bramnick, Jim Garlow and Rosemary Schindler Garlow, and describes the network as non-partisan.

The network describes its broadcasts as online church services held on Sundays and Wednesdays. Right Wing Watch, a People For the American Way project, reported Santorum's remarks on 9 November. The group has described the network's broadcasts as a platform for conspiracy theories.

What Rick Santorum Said About Gas Prices

Santorum acknowledged that rising costs affected families. 'Do they matter? Of course they matter,' he said, according to the livestream footage cited by Right Wing Watch. 'You're upset because prices are high.'

He criticised the administration's explanation of the Iran conflict. Santorum said he did not think Trump had 'done a particularly good job of explaining why the war in Iran was so essential to fight radical Islam.'

'Everybody has to look at what the bigger issues are in the country,' Santorum said, urging voters to consider national priorities.

Santorum addressed higher diesel prices. 'I understand paying a dollar more or two or three dollars more for diesel fuel has an impact on your family, but you have a responsibility to look beyond just simply what affects your pocketbook,' he said.

He followed with the remark that drew attention: 'There may be a reason that you have to suffer financially for a higher good. Nobody likes to do it, but we all suffer.'

He then asked whether people's suffering had a purpose, adding: 'And of course, all suffering does if you offer it up in the right way.'

Why Santorum Says Voters Should Look Beyond Costs

Santorum acknowledged that paying more for petrol was 'not good' and that things were 'tough' for some people. However, he argued that moral questions should take priority over fuel costs.

'There are higher calling issues that we are called to and those are issues that are a moral nature,' he said. He identified them as 'issues of life' and 'certain basic freedom.'

He also said voters had 'an obligation to go out there and, frankly, vote primarily on those issues.'

Democrats won control of the House and Senate after the 3 November midterms, although some races were still being counted in the following days. Republicans suffered a setback, but not every Republican candidate lost.

Democrats flipped Republican-held Senate seats in Iowa, Kansas, Maine, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina and Texas. Republicans had entered the election with a 53-47 Senate majority.

Trump himself told Fox News he was 'a little bit surprised' by the results and suggested the Iran conflict had played a role in them.