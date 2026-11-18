Criminal networks are exploiting America's student financial aid system by stealing people's personal information and using it to pose as college students, allowing them to obtain government-backed education funds without ever attending a class.

The scheme, known as 'ghost student' fraud, has prompted a nationwide federal investigation after authorities uncovered alleged operations involving stolen identities, fraudulent college applications and millions of dollars in diverted financial aid. The Justice Department announced the first five criminal cases linked to the investigation on 29 October 2026.

How the Ghost Student Scam Works

According to investigators, fraudsters obtain Americans' personal information and use stolen identities to submit fraudulent applications through the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), which students use to apply for federal education assistance.

They then submit applications to colleges, often taking advantage of institutions offering online courses and open admissions. Once the applications are approved and financial aid is released, the criminals divert the money into bank accounts they control rather than using it for education.

The people whose identities have been stolen may have no idea that someone has enrolled in college under their names. In some instances, victims discover the fraud only when they attempt to apply for financial aid themselves and find that accounts or applications already exist using their personal details.

Federal Investigation Uncovers Millions in Losses

The Justice Department's operation, named Ghostbusters, has brought together federal prosecutors, FBI investigators and Department of Education officials to pursue the alleged fraud networks. Authorities said the FBI had identified more than $32 million (£24.3 million) in losses linked to similar ghost student schemes, with millions more suspected.

Investigators also reported uncovering hundreds of participants and hundreds of millions of dollars in suspected stolen funds. Around 50 referrals had been sent to 26 FBI field offices, indicating that the inquiry extends well beyond the three federal districts where the first charges were announced.

Five people were charged in the initial cases involving alleged schemes in Nebraska, Virginia and New Jersey. The allegations involve different operations, with prosecutors claiming that stolen American identities were used to obtain federal student aid before the money was transferred through US bank accounts and, in some instances, sent to associates overseas.

In a statement, Assistant Attorney General Colin M. McDonald of the Justice Department's National Fraud Enforcement Division announced the initial results of Operation Ghostbusters. 'Today, we are announcing the first results of Operation Ghostbusters — a nationwide effort to stop a major fraud scheme targeting federal student aid, low-income Americans, and the American taxpayer,' McDonald said.

The Justice Department also announced that investigators had seized more than $750,000 (£570,000) in cryptocurrency connected to the alleged network. The seizure followed cooperation with Kenyan law enforcement agencies.

Alleged Fraudsters Sent Millions Overseas

One of the cases involves Francis Mogambi, a Kenyan citizen indicted in Nebraska on five counts of theft of government money and five counts of aggravated identity theft. Prosecutors allege that between November 2025 and May 2026, he used stolen identities to obtain federal student aid, keeping 30 per cent of the proceeds and sending the remainder to associates in Kenya.

In Virginia, another Kenyan national was indicted over an alleged operation involving more than 700 fraudulent student aid deposits worth approximately $1.44 million (£1.1 million). Prosecutors claim the money was moved through numerous financial transactions, with at least $1.3 million (£988,000) transferred to accounts in the United States and Kenya.