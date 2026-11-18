President Donald Trump arrived in Shenzhen on Wednesday, 18 November, for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. Chinese President Xi Jinping greeted him at Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport. The welcome came days after Trump said Washington did not want to 'insult' China over advanced chip sales.

Trump travelled to China after visiting the Philippines, where he met President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting runs from 18 to 19 November, chaired by Xi.

Xi met Trump at the foot of Air Force One's stairs. They shook hands and embraced as dancers and an honour guard welcomed the US president. Xi had not personally greeted Trump during his May visit to Beijing.

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived earlier and was greeted by Cai Qi, a senior Communist Party official and Xi's chief of staff. Xi's personal welcome for Trump therefore stood out, but does not establish a change in Beijing's relationship with Moscow.

Chips and the Politics of Trump's China Visit

The chip issue remains a central tension in US-China relations. On 16 November, Trump described differing views within his administration over restrictions on China's access to advanced American technology. 'We have a very good relationship with China, and you don't want to insult them,' he said, according to a transcript of his remarks.

He described competing approaches to export controls, but did not announce a policy change.

The debate has coincided with the departure of NVIDIA co-founder Jensen Huang. A regulatory filing said Huang resigned as the company's president, chief executive and a board member on 11 November. NVIDIA appointed chief financial officer Colette Kress as interim CEO.

Huang's resignation followed reports of an affair with a Chinese businesswoman suspected by US intelligence of gathering information for Beijing. Huang acknowledged being unfaithful, but the allegation that the woman acted as a Chinese agent has not been publicly established. China has rejected the espionage allegations. NVIDIA said it was investigating possible national security or company information compromises.

US Outages Add Pressure During Asia Trip

Trump's visit has coincided with disruptions affecting Microsoft services, JPMorgan Chase, the Federal Aviation Administration and a communications network used by the National Security Agency. The incidents affected work, banking access and air travel, but no evidence has established that they were connected. Trump dismissed concerns in Manila on Tuesday, saying: 'It's life. When you're big and powerful and you have all the money, things like that happen. It's fine.'

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said there was 'zero' evidence linking the incidents to hackers, criminals, foreign governments or another malign actor. No single explanation for all the incidents has been confirmed.

Trump, Xi and Putin are due to hold a trilateral meeting on Thursday, 19 November. The talks are expected to focus on nuclear arms limits and the US war with Iran, which began with American and Israeli strikes on 28 February 2026. It would be the first three-way summit involving the leaders.

Russia's war against Ukraine, which followed Moscow's full-scale invasion in February 2022, is not expected to be a main topic. Trump expects Xi to raise Taiwan, the self-governing island claimed by Beijing, but said he would not introduce the subject himself.

Rubio said Trump remained willing to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, but no meeting was confirmed.