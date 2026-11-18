UAP investigators from Whitehawk Psionics attempted to attract golden orbs through meditation at Barwon Heads, Victoria, as part of a programme released on 17 November 2026.

The Bass Strait UFO experiment, filmed for Reality Check with Ross Coulthart on NewsNation, produced no confirmed orb sighting.

The team believes concentrated thought could invite contact with unidentified anomalous phenomena, or UAPs.

Its practice, Close Encounters of the Fifth Kind (CE5), is also known as neuromeditative signalling. The broadcast provided no scientific demonstration that such signalling can attract objects.

How the Bass Strait UFO Experiment Created a Mental 'Beacon'

At the coastal location, team member Troy Gavin explained how participants prepared for a second attempt. First came a protective visualisation, with each person imagining a shield to ward off unwanted distractions. Next, they pictured a column of light extending from their chest into space.

'And make a beacon. That can go out into the solar system, into the atmosphere, however far you want,' Gavin said.

Participants then imagined looking down at Earth from orbit, narrowing their attention to their precise location.

Gavin suggested that this mental map might help the group's non-human intelligence find them. It was an expression of belief, rather than evidence that anything received the imagined signal.

The group also practised meditation focused on emotional calm and what members termed 'heart coherence'. They described using LeoLabs satellite information, Stellarium astronomy software and flight-tracking services to investigate ordinary explanations for lights in the sky.

Those checks matter. An aircraft approaching head-on can appear stationary, while planets and satellites are easily mistaken for unusual lights. Tracking software may help identify known objects, but cannot prove that any unexplained light has an extraordinary origin.

Afterwards, one participant described an unsettling sensation. 'It just made me feel like there was a presence looking at me and then I was looking back at it,' he said. The feeling was personal, not independent evidence of contact.

Parapsychologist Jack Westacott acknowledged that expectations could help explain bodily reactions during the experiment. Distinguishing those experiences from an external event would require independent evidence.

The filmed attempt yielded no confirmed golden orbs. Members stressed that CE5 was intended to encourage possible interaction, not make an object appear on demand.

Why the Bass Strait UFO Experiment Revisited a Missing Pilot

The setting was chosen partly because of a much older mystery. On 21 October 1978, 20-year-old pilot Frederick Valentich vanished while flying a Cessna 182L from Melbourne's Moorabbin Airport towards King Island.

According to the National Archives of Australia, Valentich reported an unidentified object with four bright lights before radio contact ended. An extensive search found neither him nor his aircraft. His disappearance remains unresolved.

Yet 'unidentified' does not mean extraterrestrial. The archives describe a possible conventional explanation involving bright celestial objects, including planets visible during Valentich's flight. That interpretation has not been conclusively established either.

Barwon Heads was the filming location for the experiment, not a confirmed site of Valentich's disappearance. During his final flight, Valentich had reported Cape Otway in sight.

Asked why the team chose the coast, Gavin pointed to reports of unusual aerial activity around Bass Strait. He also speculated about objects beneath the water, without presenting evidence of their presence.