US House Democrats are preparing investigations into President Donald Trump's family and administration despite White House warnings that their congressional oversight could cross into 'blatant criminality'.

The Democrats are preparing to take control of Congress in January, giving them subpoena powers to pursue information the administration has not provided.

The latest moves include document-preservation notices sent by Representative Robert Garcia on Wednesday and a separate letter from senior Democrats on Tuesday.

Democrats Prepare Investigations Despite White House Warnings



According to the report by the New York Times on Wednesday, November 18, the White House has argued that Democrats risk exceeding their constitutional authority by investigating the administration.

'Letters from the White House counsel and a senior Justice Department official warned that their oversight efforts could cross into blatant criminality,' the report said.

Legal experts described that assessment as dubious.

Democrats, however, have continued preparing their investigations, identifying individuals and organisations from which they intend to seek records.

Representative Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, sent a dozen notices on Wednesday morning, as per the outlet.

They asked members of Trump's family, Vice President JD Vance and current and former administration officials to preserve documents relating to potential investigations.

Democrats have previously sent scores of information requests over the past two years, but their minority status prevented them from compelling cooperation from the administration.

Their position is expected to change when they take control in January, when they will have the power to issue subpoenas, as per the report.

Garcia said the investigations were intended to address alleged misconduct within the administration.

'Oversight Democrats are fighting to put an end to this administration's self-dealing, misconduct, and abuse,' he said.

'These investigations will lay the groundwork for legislation which helps all Americans,' Garcia added.

Trump's Family and Senior Officials Face Scrutiny



Several of Garcia's notices concern potential conflicts of interest involving Trump's family and their business activities.

He contacted Trump's sons, Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump, as well as son-in-law Jared Kushner, requesting information about potential conflicts and allegations of corruption, according to the newspaper.

The inquiries include the Trump brothers' stakes in World Liberty Financial, the family's main cryptocurrency company, and Kushner's private equity firm, Affinity Partners.

Garcia also sought information about reports that a Russian businessman with Kremlin ties paid for an after-party for Donald Trump Jr's wedding.

Garcia asked Stephen Miller, the White House chief of staff, and Kristi Noem, the former homeland security secretary, to preserve documents concerning what he described as 'the violence, abuse, and corruption' carried out by federal immigration agents.

Vance, Attorney General Todd Blanche and former White House chief of staff Susie Wiles were also asked to preserve records concerning the administration's handling of the Epstein investigation and related files, the report said.

Howard Lutnick and Nvidia Policy Enter the Spotlight



A separate investigation concerns Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and whether his involvement in technology policy benefited his former financial firm, Cantor Fitzgerald.

In a letter sent on Tuesday, senior Democrats on the Judiciary and Foreign Affairs committees demanded that the firm preserve records relating to Nvidia and its business in Asia.

As per the report, Representatives Jamie Raskin, Gregory W Meeks and Sydney Kamlager-Dove said they wanted to establish whether Lutnick influenced administration rules on advanced AI chips and data centres to benefit Cantor Fitzgerald and its clients.

The firm is now run by Lutnick's sons, it added.

The lawmakers wrote that they were concerned Lutnick had possibly 'compromised national security interests' to benefit his children and their business.