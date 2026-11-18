Pastor and theological writer Rodney Kennedy has criticised Donald Trump and 'MAGA evangelicals', arguing that the president's supporters had confused the gospel with his politics.

Kennedy called on the group to give up the name 'evangelical', affirming that its political habits had no place in his church.

Evangelical Christians have been an important voting bloc for Trump for more than a decade. Eight in 10 voted for him in each of his presidential runs, according to AlterNet.

Kennedy has explored the links between religion and politics in several books, including The Immaculate Mistake: How Evangelicals Gave Birth to Donald Trump.

Why Kennedy Challenges Trump's Evangelical Supporters

Kennedy invoked copyright as he challenged the group's use of the name. He argued that taking the word 'evangelical' away from them should be the highest priority. In his view, sharing a religious identity did not make the political conduct he objected to acceptable in his church.

Kennedy argued that the movement was tearing churches apart. He described it as driven by revenge, power and corruption and maintained that its supporters did not recognise what he saw as the damage they were doing. He pointed to the country's national spirit, its standing in science and history and its progress on human rights.

His criticism was also theological. 'Evangelicals have confused the gospel with the politics of Donald Trump,' Kennedy argued. 'They are guilty of idolatry.'

He expressed agreement with Robert P. Jones, founder of the Public Religion Research Institute, citing Jones's view that it was nearly impossible to name a policy too cruel to win support from white evangelicals.

Religion in Trump's Second Administration

AlterNet described religion as central to the politics of Trump and some of his allies. It highlighted the National Faith Advisory Board's influence during Trump's second administration and described the board as working to advance policies that, in the outlet's assessment, would weaken the separation between church and state.

The outlet also noted criticism of Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth over what critics described as his efforts to promote Christian nationalism in the US military. Kennedy directed his criticism at the influence of Trump's politics on the evangelical movement and at the way its supporters spoke about fellow Christians.

What the Midterms Suggest About Trump's Support

An analysis covered by The Washington Post indicated lower midterm turnout among white evangelicals. Those who voted were also less likely to back Republicans.

The midterm findings concern white evangelicals, while separate AlterNet coverage describes a decline in Trump's approval among Christian voters.

AlterNet linked that decline to Trump's mass deportation programme, the war with Iran and his dispute with the Pope. The outlet also covered calls by Christian leaders for fellow believers to reject Trump.

Kennedy's appeal focused on whether the evangelical name should still apply to the movement aligned with him.

In his closing remarks, Kennedy objected to what he described as false charges against fellow Christians and lies about stolen elections.

He also criticised what he called the 'smug condescension' of Robert Jeffress, Albert Mohler, Sean Feucht and the wider group he labelled 'MAGA evangelicals'. He said, 'I do not delight in the nastiness of evangelical rhetoric.'