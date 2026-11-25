A severe coastal storm threatening New York City has prompted Macy's to postpone its 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade, disrupting one of America's best-known holiday traditions in what news organisations describe as the event's first weather-related postponement.

The procession will now begin at 08:30 EST on Saturday, 28 November 2026, instead of Thursday morning. Macy's announced the change on Wednesday after consulting city and agency partners, saying: 'The safety of our participants and spectators is our top priority.' The decision came as crews were inflating the parade's giant balloons on Manhattan's Upper West Side.

Dangerous Winds Force a Historic Decision

The National Weather Service (NWS) has placed Manhattan and the rest of New York City under a High Wind Warning from 10:00 on Thursday until 01:00 on Friday. Its Wednesday afternoon bulletin forecast easterly winds of 25-35mph, with gusts of up to 60mph. 'Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines,' the agency warned.

Forecasters also expect widespread moderate coastal flooding around Thursday's high tides. The agency's Wednesday morning discussion placed the strongest winds in the afternoon and evening, although it noted some uncertainty over timing. City emergency officials had warned on Tuesday that one to two inches (25–51mm) of rain could fall.

Concern had been building before the announcement. 'This is a challenging week. This is a challenging forecast,' New York City Emergency Management Commissioner Christina Farrell told WABC, while raising an earlier start as one option. As the forecast cast doubt over the balloons, NWS meteorologist Joe Pollina told Gothamist: 'They should be concerned.'

A Centennial Celebration Is Put on Hold

The parade made its debut in 1924, and The parade was suspended for three years: three years during the Second World War. This year therefore marks the 100th edition, although 102 years have passed since the first. Weather grounded the giant character balloons in 1971, but PIX11 reports that the parade has never previously moved to a different day.

The disruption strikes an edition designed to feature a record 100 inflatables and more than 11,000 volunteers and participants. Sharon Otterman, Macy's chief marketing officer, had promised 'a celebration of unprecedented scale' in a 13 Nov announcement. The planned attractions include Bluey, Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey and Underdog along a 2.5-mile (4km) route.

For one spectator attending Wednesday's balloon inflation, the postponement was particularly disappointing. 'It's super disappointing, especially since it's the 100th anniversary,' the onlooker told ABC7. The march had been due to travel from the Upper West Side to Macy's Herald Square flagship, where Megan Moroney and Teddy Swims were scheduled to perform.

Balloon Safety Rules Rooted in a 1997 Accident

Wind poses a particular danger to the parade's towering balloons. Under safety measures introduced in 1998, large balloons are prohibited from flying when sustained winds exceed 23mph or gusts exceed 34mph, and police have the final say on public safety. Thursday's forecast exceeds both thresholds, although the NWS warning does not begin until 90 minutes after the original start time.

City officials adopted those measures after the 1997 parade, when high winds propelled a Cat in the Hat balloon into a lamppost on Central Park West. Then-Mayor Rudolph Giuliani said a task force had examined the parade to ensure that 'the tragic accident which occurred last year does not happen again'. The lawsuit that followed the accident alleged that the collision dislodged part of the post, which struck spectators including Kathleen Caronna, who suffered serious head injuries.

A later court ruling recounted testimony that a Macy's parade official had assured Police Chief James Tuller that company employees could handle the balloons in the prevailing winds. Tuller subsequently decided that the parade could safely proceed. On 13 February 2001, New York State Supreme Court Justice Joan Madden dismissed parade-related negligence claims against the city on governmental immunity grounds, although a claim concerning lamppost maintenance was allowed to continue. Caronna later settled her lawsuit on the eve of jury selection, according to her lawyer.

Saturday Plans and Holiday Disruption

Macy's said its team was still working through the logistics and would share further details once they were finalised. NBC will air a repeat of the 2025 parade on Thanksgiving Day, with this year's procession rescheduled for Saturday. Anyone planning to attend in person on Saturday should check official updates on timings and arrangements before travelling.

Wednesday morning's NWS aviation outlook showed westerly winds at area airports gusting to about 23–29mph on Saturday. That range sits below the threshold for grounding balloons, but it does not guarantee conditions along the parade route. Officials will also need to consider sustained wind speeds.

The storm's consequences extend well beyond the parade, with city emergency officials warning of flooded coastal roads, falling branches and possible flight delays. '[W]e want every New Yorker to get there and back safely,' Mayor Zohran Mamdani said of holiday travel in a Tuesday advisory issued before the postponement.

After a century of marches, New York's milestone celebration must now wait two more days.