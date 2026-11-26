US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attracted online attention on 24 November 2026 after footage of them holding hands before the White House Thanksgiving turkey pardon prompted comparisons to a 'tug of war of sorts'. The description came from Donk Media, an X account that shared video of the couple walking towards the ceremony.

The annual event took place at the White House Helipad, where Trump pardoned two turkeys named Freedom and Feathers. The birds had been selected through public online voting, with Freedom chosen for the official ceremonial pardon.

The couple's interaction became a separate talking point after the footage circulated online. Donk Media (@donkoclock) described the pair as looking uncomfortable throughout their walk and compared their hand movements to a 'tug of war of sorts'.

MELANIA WEARS GLOVES TO HOLD TRUMPS HAND



THEY LOOK SO UNCOMFORTABLE THE ENITRE WALK ALMOST HAVING A TUG OF WAR OF SORTS.



TRUMP HAD TO REMIND MELANIA TO SMILE AT 0:16.



WHAT AN EMBARRASSMENT 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/xPGcDcaOAz — Donk Media ♻️™ (@donkoclock) November 24, 2026

Donald and Melania Trump's Turkey Pardon Hand-Hold Draws Attention

The video showed their joined hands moving towards the president's side more than once. Melania, who wore gloves, also appeared to turn towards her husband while he spoke.

The footage did not establish what the couple discussed. It subsequently showed Trump extending his arm towards Melania's seat in the front row.

Donk Media also claimed Trump reminded the first lady to smile during the interaction. However, the short recording does not establish the context of their exchange or explain what prompted the comment.

The video attracted criticism from some social media users. The Blast reproduced comments from viewers who questioned the couple's body language, including one who described Trump's grip as a 'death grip'. Another commenter questioned the nature of the interaction.

He literally has a death grip on her hand. Ugh. These two are the worst. — Diana (@DianaMacca1) November 24, 2026

These were individual online reactions, not evidence of a disagreement between the president and first lady. Neither the footage nor Trump's published remarks established that the couple argued during the walk.

Freedom and Feathers Remain Central to Trump's Thanksgiving Pardon

Beyond the viral footage, the ceremony centred on Freedom and Feathers, which were named through a White House online poll. A second public vote selected Freedom for the ceremonial appearance.

Trump to pardon Thanksgiving turkeys Freedom, Feathershttps://t.co/cQsnchEUTD — The Hill (@thehill) November 24, 2026

Both turkeys hatched on 15 July 2026 at Deans Gap Farm in West Virginia. The White House identified them as four-month-old birds ahead of the ceremony.

Only Freedom appeared beside Trump when the pardon presentation began. During his remarks, the president asked, 'What happened to Feathers?' An unidentified person replied, 'In the bushes.'

Trump then confirmed that Feathers would also receive a pardon. He declared that both birds had received a 'complete and total pardon', although Freedom was the bird selected for the official ceremonial presentation.

According to the White House, the turkeys were scheduled to travel to the Texas A&M Poultry Center following the event.

Trump also thanked Melania for her work with foster children before inviting her to join him beside Freedom. He wished Americans a happy Thanksgiving and discussed the presidential residence during his address.

The original footage captured only a brief part of the couple's arrival. Nevertheless, their interaction became a separate subject of online discussion alongside the annual Thanksgiving tradition.