Nine US companies have announced workforce reductions affecting up to 7,656 workers ahead of Thanksgiving, with closures and restructuring plans spanning trucking, logistics, manufacturing, and packaging. Procter & Gamble (P&G) accounts for the bulk of the announced reductions, with plans to eliminate up to 7,000 manufacturing and logistics jobs over several years. The remaining 656 cuts involve eight companies shutting facilities or losing contracts, according to the 25 November Freight Distress Report.

Although some reductions will take effect in the coming weeks, others are part of longer-term restructuring plans extending to the end of the decade, adding to employment uncertainty as businesses enter the holiday season.

Procter & Gamble Plans Up to 7,000 Job Cuts

P&G plans to reduce its manufacturing and logistics workforce by 20% to 30%, potentially eliminating up to 7,000 positions by the end of the decade. The reductions are part of a productivity initiative aimed at generating up to $10 billion in cumulative savings between fiscal 2027 and fiscal 2030.

The plan also includes an increased emphasis on automation as the company seeks to streamline operations. The proposed cuts represent a long-term restructuring rather than an immediate mass layoff, with workforce changes expected to unfold over several years.

Over 7,600 supply chain workers face pre-holiday layoffs across nine firms—led by Procter & Gamble’s plan to cut up to 7,000 manufacturing and logistics roles (20%–30% of its supply chain staff) for $10B in savings, alongside Thanksgiving-week cuts at Geodis (99 jobs) and CPC… pic.twitter.com/4wVMEeaqyi — FreightWaves (@FreightWaves) November 25, 2026

Walgreens Contract Loss Leaves 69 Workers Facing Layoffs

CPC Special Logistics East LLC expects to permanently lay off 69 employees in Connecticut after Walgreens decided not to renew its contract with the trucking contractor. In a notice filed with the Connecticut Department of Labor on 23 November, CPC said operations at Walgreens' distribution centre at 80 International Drive in Windsor, alongside associated driver locations, are expected to end around 30 January 2027.The affected employees include 66 commercial truck drivers, a regional manager, a safety manager, and an administrative assistant.

Logistics Facilities and Manufacturing Plants Close

Saddle Creek Corp announced on 19 November that it would permanently close its Groveport, Ohio, facility, affecting 150 employees. Layoffs are scheduled to begin on 15 January 2027. GEODIS is also closing an operation in Reno, Nevada, affecting 99 workers. The company filed its Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice on 23 September, with the closure taking effect on 22 November.

Morgan Truck Body LLC is permanently closing its manufacturing plant in Orrville, Ohio, eliminating 73 jobs. The company cited 'unforeseeable business circumstances' in a WARN notice dated 18 November. The company manufactures commercial truck bodies used in freight transportation, distribution, and last-mile delivery operations.

Packaging and Beverage Companies Add to Job Losses

J.L. Clark plans to permanently close its Lancaster, Pennsylvania, facility, affecting 34 employees. The metal and plastic packaging manufacturer expects the closure to be completed in 2027. Gateway Packaging Co. is shutting its facility at 5910 Winner Road in Kansas City, Missouri. The closure will affect 62 workers by 30 December.

Pepsi Bottling Group plans to close its facility at 2708 Federal Road in Knoxville, Tennessee, eliminating 112 jobs effective 1 January 2027. The company notified the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development on 19 October. Niagara Bottling is also closing its water bottling plant in Ocala, Florida, affecting 57 employees. The layoffs are expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

Holiday Season Brings Uncertainty for Workers

The announcements highlight workforce changes across trucking, logistics, manufacturing, and beverage production, with facility closures, contract losses, and long-term restructuring affecting employment. While some workers face layoffs in the coming weeks, others may see their positions eliminated over several years as companies restructure operations.