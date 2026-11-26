US President Donald Trump turned his Thanksgiving message into a 461-word attack on immigrants, political opponents and government officials, while also criticising reporters and defending his White House renovations.

In a Truth Social post on Thursday, 26 November, Trump wished a happy Thanksgiving to people he accused of pushing America towards what he called the 'Radical Far Left'.

He also targeted Minnesota's Somali community, defended his White House renovations and accused the government agency responsible for economic statistics of deliberately misreporting GDP figures.

Trump Targets Immigrants and Somali Americans

Trump directed some of his sharpest remarks at immigrants and Minnesota's Somali community. He claimed, without providing evidence, that only 2% of the Somali population had jobs and were willing to work without receiving government assistance.

'These are wonderful American "citizens," and should be allowed to stay in our Country, and celebrate Thanksgiving with us. The others should be thrown out, immediately,' he wrote.

He also accused people he described as murderers, drug dealers and criminals of illegally entering the US from foreign jails, prisons and mental institutions before committing crimes including rape, theft and murder.

The Daily Beast highlighted Trump's accusations against immigrants and Somali Americans, while Reuters reported that the president offered no evidence to support his sweeping claims.

Trump Attacks the 'Radical Far Left'

The president also used his Thanksgiving message to attack political opponents whom he accused of moving America towards the 'Radical Far Left'.

He claimed that some wanted to change the US court system to follow Sharia law and redistribute private property, forcing people who had accumulated wealth through years of work to share it with others.

Trump did not identify the individuals behind the alleged proposals or provide evidence for his accusations.

Trump Defends White House Renovations Against Reporters

Trump turned his attention to journalists and members of the public who had criticised his White House renovation projects.

He complained about what he described as 17 broken windows, deteriorating columns, missing mouldings and inadequate plastering and painting.

The president accused critics of failing to understand the building's maintenance problems and defended his decision to undertake improvements.

'Today, it has never looked better,' he wrote.

Trump Demands Investigation Into Revised Economic Figures

Trump's holiday outburst also revisited his allegations about revised US economic figures.

On Wednesday, 25 November, the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) revised its estimate of third-quarter real GDP growth to an annualised 4.3%, up from the initial estimate of 3.4%.

Trump claimed, without providing evidence, that the original figures had been deliberately misrepresented before the 3 November midterm elections and called for an immediate investigation.

'This is not a small error, this is a massive, and purposeful, error,' he wrote in a separate Truth Social post.

However, the revision followed the BEA's established process of updating GDP estimates as more complete economic data become available. The agency regularly publishes advance, second and third estimates, and Trump provided no evidence that the initial figures had been deliberately manipulated.

Trump Attacks New York Times Reporter

Hours before publishing his longer Thanksgiving message, Trump launched a separate attack on David E. Sanger, The New York Times' White House and national security correspondent.

According to The Daily Beast, Trump published a post at 00:47 EST on Thursday calling Sanger a 'mediocre' reporter and a 'lowlife'.

The criticism followed Sanger's reporting on Trump's response to stock market movements and his tendency to claim credit when markets rise.

Earlier that morning, Trump had published a separate holiday greeting on Truth Social, writing: 'HAPPY THANKSGIVING TO ALL!'