President Donald Trump's pardoned turkeys, Freedom and Feathers, stayed in a premium room at Washington's Willard InterContinental Hotel ahead of the White House Thanksgiving ceremony on 24 November. The room was listed at $619 (£472) a night, but the White House said taxpayers did not pay for the birds' accommodation.

The turkeys arrived at the historic hotel on Sunday, 22 November. Questions followed online about whether public money was being used to fund their stay. The White House explained that taxpayers did not foot the bill.

Trump's Pardoned Turkeys Had a Premium Room, but Who Paid?

Maria Bezdenezhnykh, the hotel's senior marketing and communications manager, confirmed that Freedom and Feathers occupied a premium room with two queen beds. The hotel's website describes the room category as ranging from 385 to 615 square feet, with a marble walk-in shower and premium coffee machine.

Bezdenezhnykh said the room typically costs $475 (£355) a night for two people on a weekday. However, a check of the same room category for Monday and Tuesday showed rates of $619 (£472). This was a comparison price, and the actual amount paid has not been confirmed.

Congratulations on your unconditional pardon, Freedom & Feathers! 🇺🇸



Happy Thanksgiving, patriots. 🦃 pic.twitter.com/4MYix7vty1 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 24, 2026

The White House clarified that it did not pay for the turkeys' accommodation. 'These costs are paid for by the National Turkey Federation, not the White House,' the White House told Newsweek.

The birds did not get the run of an ordinary hotel room. A 2022 video walkthrough showed the carpet taped down and covered with heavy-duty plastic, with pine shavings spread across the floor to accommodate the turkeys.

'The National Turkey Federation oversees the room preparations and takes care of the setup and initial cleaning following the turkeys' stay,' Bezdenezhnykh said. Hotel housekeepers then carry out a deep clean before the room is offered to another guest. Its room number was kept secret for security.

The Willard has hosted the presidential turkeys ahead of the ceremony for more than two decades. There is no permanent turkey suite.

What Happens to Trump's Pardoned Turkeys After Thanksgiving?

The annual turkey pardon is a ceremonial reprieve from becoming part of the Thanksgiving meal. The president formally spares a selected bird, which is then sent to live out its days in the care of an educational institution or farm rather than being served at the White House.

The tradition is often traced to Abraham Lincoln, whose son Tad reportedly persuaded him to spare a turkey intended for Christmas dinner in 1863. The modern annual ceremony has a clearer starting point. President George H.W. Bush formally pardoned a turkey in 1989, establishing the tradition that has continued under every president since.

The 1947 turkey presentation to President Harry Truman is sometimes described as the beginning of the pardon tradition. However, the Truman Presidential Library says it has found no contemporary evidence that Truman pardoned the bird. The presentation and the pardon were not the same thing.

This year, online voters chose the names Freedom and Feathers, then selected Freedom to receive the ceremonial pardon. Both turkeys were spared from becoming Thanksgiving dinner and will retire at Texas A&M University.

A presidential pardon may be largely symbolic, but for these two turkeys, it comes with a hotel stay, a carefully lined floor and a rather better post-Thanksgiving outlook than most.