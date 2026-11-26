Hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses across the United States woke up without electricity on Thanksgiving as a nor'easter and a separate winter storm battered parts of the country. PowerOutage.com data showed more than 600,000 homes and businesses without power on Thursday morning, with Virginia and Missouri among the hardest-hit states.

Several states face the risk of further outages as strong winds and heavy, wet snow threaten to bring down trees and power lines. Millions of Americans could spend the holiday in the dark, and some outages could last for days.

Outages continue to grow, with over 600k customers out across the continental US. 164k customers out in Missouri and Illinois, primarily due to wet snow. Over 382k out across eastern states, with 217k out in Virginia. pic.twitter.com/uYxv5YbDVH — PowerOutage.us (@PowerOutage_us) November 26, 2026

Two Storms Cause Widespread Outages

A nor'easter is hitting communities from Virginia to New York, while a separate winter storm moves through the Midwest. Heavy, wet snow has knocked out power in Missouri, while strong winds and rain have caused problems in Virginia and North Carolina.

Storm surge from a nor'easter in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Water has reached businesses and cars as debris and trash cans are pushed through the flooded area. @ryanhallyall #noreaster #VAwx pic.twitter.com/4RTTBguNbs — Chris Weather Chasing (@ChrisWxChasing) November 26, 2026

PowerOutage.us showed 667,317 utility customers without power nationwide, with Virginia (210,767) and Missouri (134,124) the worst affected. The tracker counts customer accounts, not people or properties, so the true number of people affected is likely to be higher.

The states at risk in the Northeast include New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Vermont. The threat extends south through Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Georgia, while California, Oregon, Washington and Montana are also at risk in the west.

AccuWeather Warns Outages Could Last Days

AccuWeather meteorologists said the coasts of North Carolina and Virginia faced the greatest risk of widespread outages on Thanksgiving.

AccuWeather Vice President of Forecast Operations Dan DePodwin said some Americans could be without electricity for days if strong winds caused heavy damage to trees.

Eversource spokesperson Sarah Paduano urged residents to stay away from fallen power lines and report them immediately.

'If you see a down wire in your area, don't go near it. That means keeping your kids and your pets away as well. And report that to 911 immediately,' Paduano said.

New Jersey and New York Declare Emergencies

New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill declared a state of emergency across all 21 counties from 6pm on Wednesday, 25 November. Her office said gusts of 50 to 70 mph were expected across most of the state, creating an 'elevated risk of power outages'.

I’ve declared a statewide State of Emergency, effective at 6:00 PM today, ahead of a powerful coastal storm.



Damaging winds, heavy rain, and severe tidal flooding are expected through Friday, with the most dangerous conditions on Thanksgiving Day.



Be prepared for prolonged… pic.twitter.com/fvTvg4TkCQ — Governor Mikie Sherrill (@GovSherrillNJ) November 25, 2026

New York Governor Kathy Hochul also declared a state of emergency on Wednesday for New York City and Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester counties. Announcing the move on X, she wrote: 'I'm declaring a State of Emergency for New York City and Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester counties as a powerful Thanksgiving storm approaches.'

Macy's Parade Postponed Because of Storm

The storm also forced organisers to postpone the Macy's 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York. It was due to take place on Thursday, 26 November, but has been moved to Saturday, 28 November, at 8.30am ET. It is the first time the parade has been postponed because of severe weather.

Right call due to the Nor’easter. And the Macy’s Parade was not canceled, it was postponed.



Over in Philly, their parade was moved indoors also due to the weather. pic.twitter.com/IQfV4DcUOn — Anne Smith (@AnneS4Justice) November 26, 2026

Macy's said in a statement: 'The safety of our participants and spectators is our top priority, and after close consultation with our City and agency partners, we have made the decision to move this year's celebration.'

The parade was cancelled in 1942, 1943 and 1944 during the Second World War.

The New Jersey governor's office said damaging winds, heavy rain and coastal flooding were expected to last through Friday, raising the risk of further power cuts.