Jimmy Kimmel mocked US President Donald Trump during the Tuesday, 24 November, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, displaying a side-by-side comparison of the president's neck and a turkey's wattle following the annual White House Thanksgiving pardon in Washington.

Earlier that day, Trump had ceremonially pardoned two turkeys named Freedom and Feathers during an event at the White House helipad. First lady Melania Trump and the president's youngest son, Barron Trump, attended the ceremony, which provided material for Kimmel's late-night monologue on ABC.

The comedian took aim at the 80-year-old president's appearance before turning his attention to presidential history, members of the Trump family and the forthcoming retirement of Republican senator Mitch McConnell.

Jimmy Kimmel Compares Donald Trump to a Thanksgiving Turkey

Kimmel referred to Trump as 'our gobbler-in-chief' before drawing attention to a turkey's wattle, the loose, fleshy skin hanging from the bird's throat.

'Where have I seen that wattle before?' Kimmel joked.

The comedian displayed photographs of a turkey and Trump's side profile alongside each other, inviting viewers to compare their appearances.

Beyond the visual joke, Kimmel suggested that a ceremony once considered among the more unusual presidential traditions now appeared relatively ordinary compared with other aspects of Trump's presidency.

The host also referenced Abraham Lincoln, joking about Trump's presidential ambitions and the discontinuation of the American penny, which features Lincoln's portrait.

Kimmel made a satirical remark about Trump using pennies to tip his golf caddies. The joke was not a factual account of the president's tipping practices.

The US Mint struck its final penny intended for general circulation on 12 November 2025. Existing pennies, however, remain legal tender.

Jimmy Kimmel Takes Aim at Melania Trump During Thanksgiving Monologue

The president was not the only member of his family featured in the comedy routine.

While showing footage of the pardoning ceremony, Kimmel imagined Melania Trump expressing a wish to receive a pardon herself. The remark was part of the comedian's scripted satire, rather than an actual statement by the first lady.

Kimmel also introduced a fictional scenario involving the pardoned birds and a donation to the Trump Presidential Library. The joke did not describe an actual financial transaction or establish any wrongdoing.

According to the White House, both turkeys were raised in West Virginia. Members of the public voted online to determine which bird would appear at the ceremony, with Freedom ultimately selected.

The modern annual turkey pardon dates back to 1989, when President George H.W. Bush formalised the tradition, according to the White House Historical Association.

Jimmy Kimmel Jokes About Mitch McConnell's Retirement

Kimmel extended his Thanksgiving jokes to McConnell, a Republican senator from Kentucky, while discussing the turkeys' planned relocation to Texas.

The comedian suggested that McConnell would be joining Freedom and Feathers at the same farm in January, an apparent reference to the senator's forthcoming departure from Congress.

The two pardoned turkeys are expected to spend the remainder of their lives at Texas A&M University, which has confirmed plans to welcome the birds following the White House ceremony.

McConnell, who has represented Kentucky in the US Senate since 1985, has announced his retirement. According to official Senate records, his current term expires on 3 January 2027.