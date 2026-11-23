Former US attorney Joyce Vance criticised Donald Trump's 'My Friend' post about Russian President Vladimir Putin in her Sunday newsletter, noting that it remained on Truth Social. 'Something is badly wrong with the president of the United States,' she wrote.

On Thursday, 19 November 2026, Trump and Putin met on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, China. By Saturday evening, when he shared the two images that drew Vance's attention, Trump had already posted a series of photographs from the summit.

Why Donald Trump's Caption Troubled Vance

The first post paired the words 'My Friend' with an image of the two presidents shaking hands. The second showed them walking side by side with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The illustration resembled a painting and appeared to have been generated using artificial intelligence.

Vance linked to Trump's account to assure readers that he had published both posts. She likened the handshake caption to the kind of inscription American middle school pupils write in each other's yearbooks. The US president, she wrote, had chosen those words for a leader she held responsible for children's deaths in Ukraine.

Vance was more surprised that the image remained on Trump's account than that he had published it. She questioned whether anyone in the administration had 'the good sense and the pull to take it down'.

The Question Donald Trump Faced at the White House

The words on the handshake post echoed Trump's greeting in Shenzhen. 'Who's he? He's my friend,' Trump remarked upon seeing Putin before their meeting. After they shook hands, he spoke about how long they had known each other.

Back at the White House on Friday, Trump was asked whether he also considered the Russian leader a friend to America. 'I can't speak to America,' he replied.

Senators from both parties objected to Trump's description of Putin. Florida Republican Rick Scott called the Russian president a 'thug'. Mark Kelly, a Democratic senator from Arizona, expressed his view in personal terms. 'Putin is not my friend. He's not your friend.'

Ukraine at the Centre of Donald Trump's Talks With Putin

Putin proposed the three-way meeting during an October telephone call with Trump. In Shenzhen, Trump and Putin spoke for 42 minutes before joining Xi for talks lasting about an hour and a half.

A Kremlin aide identified Ukraine as the focus of the bilateral talks. As the three presidents met, drones targeted central Kyiv. Putin later told reporters that Ukraine would have to surrender its eastern regions.

Trump joined Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ukraine's European allies on a call as they met in Berlin. A White House official reported that Trump told them he was optimistic about prospects for peace after Shenzhen.

Zelenskyy urged allies to press Moscow to negotiate in earnest and expressed concern that Russia might stall as winter approached. Europe was ready to impose new sanctions, he added. 'It is important that the United States of America exert its influence on Russia.'

Russia's full-scale invasion was nearing its fifth anniversary. Vance linked to a Gwara Media report published on Friday, 20 November, which cited Ukraine's ombudsman, Dmytro Lubinets. He reported that 771 Ukrainian children have been killed and 3,040 injured since the invasion began in 2022.