President Donald Trump praised Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's political standing during a Fox News interview on Saturday, 21 November 2026, while declining to endorse a Republican successor. The comments left Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio without an explicit endorsement ahead of the 2028 presidential election.

The remarks followed a White House news conference on Friday, when Vance and Rubio appeared alongside Trump as reporters questioned him about his possible successor. Both are potential Republican presidential contenders, although neither has formally secured the president's backing.

Asked about possible Democratic candidates, Trump said, 'I think AOC's doing well, just watching that.' He also discussed former Vice President Kamala Harris, who lost the 2024 election to him.

President Trump weighs in on the 2028 presidential field — naming JD Vance and Marco Rubio as top names to watch.



“The two of them are doing fantastically,” Trump said.



Trump also said there could be a surprise contender 👀 pic.twitter.com/N7adMNIo6i — Martin Walsh (@martinwalsh__) November 21, 2026

Trump Declines To Endorse Vance or Rubio for 2028

Speaking by telephone to Kayleigh McEnany, his former White House press secretary and host of Fox News' Saturday in America, Trump discussed the emerging presidential field.

'The two of them are doing fantastically,' he said of Vance and Rubio. The president described both officials positively but stopped short of identifying his preferred Republican nominee.

His comments followed renewed attention on the pair after their appearance together at Friday's White House briefing in Washington.

Vance has already indicated that he expects to decide sometime in 2027 whether to pursue the Republican presidential nomination. His statement leaves his political intentions unsettled despite his position as vice president.

Rubio, meanwhile, continues serving as secretary of state. His role provides another prominent position within the administration as Republicans consider potential candidates for the next presidential contest.

Trump's refusal to choose between them leaves the endorsement question unanswered. Neither his praise nor their government positions establish which candidate he might eventually support.

Trump Praises AOC as Democrats Consider Their 2028 Options

Trump's assessment of the Democratic field included Ocasio-Cortez, the progressive New York congresswoman, and Harris.

He expressed surprise at Harris' apparent political standing while acknowledging Ocasio-Cortez's prospects. His comments did not constitute an endorsement of either Democrat or their policies.

Ocasio-Cortez has not announced a presidential campaign. Her future has nevertheless attracted attention amid discussions about a possible White House bid or a New York Senate campaign.

In September, she told The New York Times that different political possibilities remained under consideration. During a Fox News interview in November, she emphasised her current responsibilities rather than announcing a campaign.

Karoline Leavitt, Trump's former White House press secretary and now a Fox News contributor, discussed that appearance on Wednesday, 18 November. She suggested the congresswoman's decision to appear on the network indicated possible presidential ambitions.

2028 Democratic Presidential Poll Shows Where AOC, Harris and Ossoff Stand

An Emerson College survey conducted from 14 to 16 November found that Senator Jon Ossoff received 17 per cent in an open-ended Democratic primary question. Ocasio-Cortez received 12 per cent, while Harris attracted 6 per cent.

When respondents were given a list of potential candidates, Ossoff received 17 per cent, Harris 16 per cent and Ocasio-Cortez 15 per cent.

Those figures measure hypothetical preferences rather than confirmed candidacies. Trump also suggested that a less familiar Democrat could emerge as the presidential field develops.Saturday in America