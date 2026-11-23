Microsoft President and Vice Chair Brad Smith addressed his company's support for President Donald Trump's White House ballroom on Sunday, 22 November 2026.

He said Microsoft had not known the project would require demolishing the East Wing in Washington, DC. According to the watchdog Public Citizen, the company contributed $10 million (€9.12 million and £7.63 million).

His remarks followed the demolition of the historic wing, which began on 20 October 2025 and was completed in December. The original structure dated to 1902 and underwent substantial expansion in 1942. Preservationists later challenged the replacement project in federal court.

Brad Smith Defends Microsoft's Ballroom Donation

Speaking to Margaret Brennan on CBS's Face the Nation, Smith said Microsoft had viewed the ballroom as an opportunity to work with the administration. 'We didn't know, obviously, that it was going to involve any demolition of the East Wing.' He did not call the donation a mistake or announce plans to recover it.

Brennan raised the possibility of scrutiny by a Democratic-controlled Congress. Democrats won both chambers in November's midterm elections, though their new majorities will not take office until January 2027.

Smith said Microsoft's approach remained consistent across Republican and Democratic administrations. He described the company's approach as seeking to 'partner where we can' while challenging government decisions when necessary. He cited legal action to protect journalists' privacy.

He acknowledged that businesses must make judgements without expecting every decision to be perfect. The interview did not establish when Microsoft committed its contribution or whether it had sought details of the demolition beforehand.

Microsoft is among several corporate donors identified in an October analysis by Public Citizen. Apple contributed $25 million (€22.79 million and £19.07 million), according to the watchdog. The watchdog listed Alphabet's Google at $22 million (€20.06 million and £16.78 million). Lockheed Martin and Palantir were each identified as $10 million (€9.12 million and £7.63 million) donors.

Public Citizen examined a 2025 tax filing by the Trust for the National Mall, which manages project donations. It reported that ten major contributions totalled $169.7 million (€154.71 million and £129.44 million). These formed part of $320 million (€291.74 million and £244.09 million) received for the ballroom and other projects. The filing listed donation amounts but not donors' identities.

The watchdog also reported that five corporate contributors had collectively received $241 billion (€219.71 billion and £183.83 billion) in federal contracts over five years. However, those contracts do not indicate improper influence or wrongdoing.

Brad Smith's Comments Renew Questions Over Ballroom Oversight

The National Trust for Historic Preservation challenged the redevelopment in federal court. On 31 August 2026, the Supreme Court voted 5-4 to suspend the injunction against further construction while proceedings continued. The majority found that the organisation was likely to lack legal standing to sue.

The ruling did not determine whether the construction was lawful. Chief Justice John Roberts dissented, joined by Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson, arguing that the project likely required express congressional authorisation.

The White House says private contributions will fund the ballroom's construction, intended to provide a permanent venue for larger official gatherings. Court documents also describe an underground military installation, while the precise public cost of the associated security work remains unclear.

Federal planning documents are expected to be completed in summer 2028. Smith's interview left unresolved what information Microsoft received before agreeing to support the project.