House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries recalled Elon Musk's chainsaw stunt during a US television interview on Wednesday, 18 November 2026.

His remarks followed Musk's declaration that he was 'not MAGA' but did not announce a specific investigation into the billionaire.

The exchange followed Musk's video appearance at The New York Times DealBook Summit from China. Interviewed by Andrew Ross Sorkin, the Tesla and SpaceX chief described his political views as moderate despite his prominent support for President Donald Trump.

Later, Jeffries told Jen Psaki on MS NOW that Democrats intended to examine conduct linked to the Trump administration. His remarks came after the party's victory in the 3 November midterm elections and his nomination for Speaker of the House.

Elon Musk's 'Not MAGA' Claim Revives DOGE History

Speaking about his political allegiance, Musk said, 'I'm not MAGA'. He questioned what the label meant and rejected the idea that supporting Republicans required unquestioning agreement with their policies.

Musk also expressed regret for spending nearly $500 million (€456 million and £381 million) to support Republican candidates in the midterms. He said he felt 'pretty foolish' after Democrats gained control of both chambers of Congress.

His comments contrasted with his appearance at a Trump rally in October 2024, when he embraced the MAGA label. He later became a prominent figure in the administration's federal cost-cutting programme.

On 20 February 2025, Musk brandished a chainsaw at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland. Argentine President Javier Milei had given him the chainsaw, which symbolised efforts to reduce bureaucracy. The appearance was at CPAC, not a DOGE event.

Musk helped lead the Department of Government Efficiency, known as DOGE, under a temporary federal appointment. He initially proposed $2 trillion (€1.82 trillion and £1.53 trillion) in potential savings, later revising the target to $1 trillion (€912 billion and £763 billion).

His appointment ended in May 2025 without either target being met. Musk later criticised Trump's tax and spending legislation, although that disagreement did not result in a complete political split.

Elon Musk Faces Questions Amid Possible Democratic Investigations

Asked whether Musk should be investigated, Jeffries said that people involved in what he called the 'MAGA extremist movement' should be prepared to answer questions. He did not announce an investigation or accuse Musk of a specific crime.

'I think he was the individual who held up a chainsaw,' Jeffries told Psaki. He argued that Musk had tried to undermine Social Security and Medicare. Those assertions were political criticism, not findings of misconduct.

Jeffries said decisions on individual investigations belonged to House Democrats, naming Jamie Raskin on the Judiciary Committee and Robert Garcia on the Oversight Committee. He said lawmakers should follow the facts, apply the law and respect the Constitution.

On 18 November, Garcia issued 12 document-preservation notices for proposed investigations into Trump administration conduct. Musk was not among the named recipients. The notices were preparatory steps, not criminal charges.

Democrats assume their new House majority when the 120th Congress convenes on 3 January 2027. Jeffries remains Speaker-designate until the full chamber votes.

On 19 November, Trump described Musk as 'a friend of mine'. A day later, Jeffries wrote on X that Democrats would 'take a chainsaw' to alleged MAGA corruption.

During his DealBook interview, Musk maintained that he had committed no crimes and objected to suggestions of politically motivated punishment. Whether congressional investigators will seek his testimony or records remains undecided.