Apollo 17 astronauts reported a string of unexplained lights and objects around the Moon during their 7–14 December 1972 mission, according to newly released Pentagon UAP files, while a long-time friend of commander Eugene Cernan now claims the crew received a chilling mental warning from aliens to 'never return.'

For context, Apollo 17 was NASA's final crewed Moon landing and the last time humans walked on the lunar surface. The official story for half a century has been prosaic: budget cuts, shifting political priorities and the winding down of the Apollo programme. Yet the mission has long attracted conspiracy theories about why it really marked the end.

The fresh US government documents, coupled with the claim from Japanese NASA historian Takano Jousen about a supposed 'no trespassing' order from extraterrestrials, have given that speculation a new jolt.

🚨 ALIENS ORDERED NASA OFF THE MOON AFTER APOLLO 17? "NEVER RETURN" WARNING EXPOSED! 👽🌕🔥



Fresh Pentagon UAP files reveal Apollo 17 (Dec 7-14, 1972) encountered multiple UFOs: flashing lights, rotating objects, and "train-headlight" phenomena watched for 3 hours by Commander… pic.twitter.com/Ch3JcdCvBR — OVERCLASSIFIED (@overclassifiedx) May 9, 2026

Read more Are UFO Claims Real? Obama and Neil deGrasse Tyson Push Scepticism as Disclosure Movement Gains Momentum Are UFO Claims Real? Obama and Neil deGrasse Tyson Push Scepticism as Disclosure Movement Gains Momentum

Apollo 17 UFO Files Put 'Never Return' Theory Back In Play

The Pentagon's new cache, published on 8 May, includes transcripts from Apollo 17 that read less like dry engineering logs and more like an increasingly unsettled crew trying to make sense of what they were seeing.

On their first day of operations, command module pilot Ronald Evans radioed Houston about 'very bright particles or fragments' drifting and tumbling near the spacecraft. Lunar module pilot Harrison Schmitt went further, likening the spectacle to fireworks: it looked, he said, 'like the Fourth of July.'

The second day brought something stranger. Commander Eugene Cernan reported 'sets of the streaks' accompanied by an intense flash that repeatedly hit his field of vision, which he compared to a train headlight. Over roughly three hours he watched more bursts of light and what he described as a rotating phenomenon that appeared to match up with objects in space, though he could not pin down what they were.

All 28 UFO Videos declassified by The Pentagon today 👽🛸🇺🇸



A full compilation pic.twitter.com/7lzoF7S4vP — Interstellar (@InterstellarUAP) May 8, 2026

On day three, Schmitt shouted out another sighting: a flash on the lunar surface north of the crater Grimaldi. At several points, the astronauts tried to talk themselves back into the familiar. They suggested the Saturn V rocket's separated stages or other mission hardware might be responsible for at least some of the debris and glints they were tracking.

None of this, on its own, proves anything more exotic than the well-known chaos of operating a giant machine in space. What gives it fresh edge is what sits alongside it.

The Pentagon bundle also features a previously released Apollo 17 photograph that has now been flagged for formal analysis. In the image, three bright lights hang in a triangle formation above the lunar terrain. 'There is no consensus about the nature of the anomaly,' the files state. A new preliminary US government review, they add, 'suggests the image feature is potentially the result of a physical object in the scene.'

Into this already murky picture steps Takano Jousen. The Japanese writer and historian, described in the material as a close friend of Cernan, now alleges that the astronaut privately told him the crew received a direct mental message from an alien intelligence during the mission, instructing humanity to 'never return' to the Moon.

That claim does not appear in the Pentagon documents and has not been independently verified. NASA has not publicly confirmed any such communication, and Cernan, who died in 2017, never made that allegation on the record.

Nothing about Jousen's account has been corroborated in official files so far, so it should be treated with caution. The timing, though, is irresistible for those inclined to distrust the official narrative. Apollo 17 closes out lunar landings. For decades, NASA does not go back. Now the last commander is posthumously linked to a supposed extraterrestrial warning.

Apollo 17 Sits Inside A Wider Pattern Of Space Oddities

The Apollo 17 material forms part of a broader US government disclosure push on what it now calls 'unidentified anomalous phenomena'. The documents, drawn from the White House, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, NASA, the Pentagon's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office and the Energy Department, were released after former president Donald Trump said he had ordered officials, including defence secretary Pete Hegseth, to open up archives on UFOs and related sightings. Hegseth said the Pentagon was 'in lockstep' with that drive, promising 'unprecedented transparency'.

Apollo 17 is not alone in those files. Gemini VII in 1965, NASA's 10th crewed flight, appears with a terse but arresting exchange between astronauts Frank Borman and Jim Lovell and mission control. Borman reports a 'bogey' and a debris field. Lovell describes a 'brilliant body in the sun against a black background with trillions of particles on it'. Handwritten notes in the package label it a 'UFO Sighting by Borman'.

A debrief dated 31 July 1969 suggests the Apollo 11 crew logged three separate UFO-related observations during their return to Earth. Buzz Aldrin's account mentions an object on the way to the Moon they suspected might be part of the Saturn V, two mysterious flashes of light inside the cabin and a bright light they tentatively assumed was a laser. Apollo 12, which also landed on the Moon in 1969, includes reports of particles and flashes 'sailing off in space' and floating debris lit by the lunar module's tracking light.

The pattern that emerges is messy rather than cinematic. Highly trained crews saw things they could not immediately identify and tried, often successfully, to tie them back to human-made hardware or optical quirks. In some cases, the US government now concedes it has no firm explanation and is still investigating.

Whether Apollo 17's last walk on the Moon was simply the end of a programme or the start of an unspoken extraterrestrial boundary line is, at this stage, more belief than evidence. The official files tell us the astronauts saw strange lights. The rest, including that stark phrase 'never return', remains in the realm of allegation and unanswered questions.