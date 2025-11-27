Virginia Giuffre, the survivor whose testimony reshaped international conversations about exploitation and accountability, left behind one final written request in the weeks before her death: her estranged husband, Robert Giuffre, should receive none of her multimillion-dollar estate.

According to family sources, the late-night email — informal but emphatic — expressed Virginia's fear that Robert might try to claim the money she fought for through years of legal battles, including a major settlement linked to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. But because she died without a formal will, her estate now falls under strict Australian intestacy laws, potentially entitling Robert to a significant share.

The revelation has ignited a bitter legal dispute over the legacy of a woman who spent her life fighting to be heard.

Family Says Final Email Expressed Giuffre's 'Deepest Fear'

According to relatives and legal contacts familiar with the communications, Giuffre sent a late-night email weeks before her death stating that her estranged husband must not receive any part of her estate. The message, shared with a trusted lawyer, was described as candid and emotionally charged. Although not legally binding, family members insist it reflects her unmistakable intent.

Those close to her say she worried Robert would attempt to assert control over her finances if she died unexpectedly. She reportedly expressed concern that the assets she accumulated — after decades of trauma, litigation and advocacy — might fall into the hands of someone she no longer wanted in her life.

Millions at Stake Under Australian Intestacy Law

Giuffre's estate is believed to include millions of dollars earned through high-profile settlements and subsequent advocacy work. The most significant known payment came from Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, alongside additional income streams and property holdings across Australia.

However, because she died without a valid will, her estate is governed by the rules of intestacy. Under Australian law, an estranged spouse — even one separated and reportedly in the middle of a divorce — may still be entitled to a substantial portion (one-third) of the inheritance. Family members argue that such an outcome stands in direct conflict with Virginia's final written plea.

Her children, siblings, and extended family members argue that the consequence would completely contradict her objectives. They say the money should be used to assist her children or to fund her campaign and the charity Speak Out, Act, Reclaim (SOAR).

Relatives Rally to Honour Giuffre's Wishes

Following Giuffre's passing, relatives have come forward to stress the significance of her last email. They contend that, in light of Giuffre's clear written rejection, Robert's claim to her wealth is not only highly unethical but also emotionally charged.

Giuffre's message, despite not being a formal will, is clear evidence of her desire, according to her half-brothers, who have begun action to contest Robert's legal status. They contend that she didn't want the money she acquired after years of trauma, court cases, and public conflicts to go to her estranged partner.

The family is now forced to relive some of Giuffre's darkest years as they struggle to uphold her legacy and honour her desires, according to sources, who characterise the environment as 'bitter and painful.'

Property, Charity and the Fight for Control

The legal process is made more difficult by the fact that Giuffre's estate comprises several properties spread across Australia. Relatives' disputes about who should own and divide these real estate holdings have turned them into secondary flashpoints.

Her charity, SOAR, further complicates the situation. While some family members contend the organisation needs an impartial professional board to safeguard Giuffre's objective, others want to manage it themselves. In addition to money, the future of her advocacy work, which she regarded as one of her most significant accomplishments, is at risk.

One thing never changes as the conflict intensifies: Giuffre's last written plea is influencing every filing, argument, and moving testimony.

A Legacy Defined by Voice — Even in Her Final Days

The legal process remains at a delicate crossroads. Courts must weigh Giuffre's informal final plea against the strict boundaries of intestacy law. For her supporters, honouring her last recorded wish is about preserving the voice of a woman whose life was defined by fighting for agency.

As proceedings continue, one thing shapes every affidavit and argument: her final message, written in quiet urgency, insisting that Robert Giuffre must not receive her fortune.