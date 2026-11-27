Virginia and Oregon have sued SpaceX over allegations that its Grok AI generated child sexual abuse material (CSAM) and non-consensual sexualised images, accusing the company of failing to protect users despite assurances that safeguards were in place.

Filed on 23 November, the lawsuits accuse SpaceX and affiliated companies, including X Corp. and SpaceX Super Intelligence, of allowing Grok to generate sexualised images of real people, including children, without their consent. The states allege the companies misled consumers about their safety measures and are seeking court orders and civil penalties.

The legal action follows controversy over Grok's spicy mode, which reportedly enabled users to create sexualised images of real people. SpaceX acquired xAI in February, bringing Grok and its image-generation technology into its corporate structure.

Grok's Safeguards Under Scrutiny

Virginia and Oregon allege the companies prioritised commercial growth and engagement over safety, failing to introduce adequate protections against abusive content. They also claim the companies apologised following the backlash and promised stronger moderation, but those assurances did not adequately address the problem.

Virginia's complaint argues AI-generated sexual images can cause lasting harm, particularly to children, as copies may continue circulating online even after attempts to remove them.The complaints also allege Grok's sexualised image-generation capabilities were promoted commercially rather than treated as a risk requiring stronger safeguards.

Millions of Images Allegedly Generated

The Virginia lawsuit cites a study by the Center for Countering Digital Harm that estimated Grok generated and posted approximately three million sexualised images on X between 29 December 2025 and 8 January 2026, including about 23,000 images that appeared to depict children. The study estimated that one sexualised image of a child was generated approximately every 41 seconds.

The states allege users risked having their photographs manipulated into sexualised images without consent, potentially causing psychological distress and reputational damage. They also raise concerns about younger users encountering harmful material through Grok's integration with X.

Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield accused the companies of misleading consumers about the chatbot's safety. The lawsuits also allege safety testing was inadequate and that the team responsible for testing Grok's safeguards was reduced to two or three members.

SpaceX Defends Its Safety Measures

SpaceX shared an X Safety statement reiterating its zero-tolerance policy towards child sexual exploitation. The company said it strengthened Grok's protections, with automated classifiers screening prompts and reviewing outputs to prevent harmful image generation. X Safety said it continually tests its protections, takes enforcement action against accounts violating its rules, and reports relevant activity to law enforcement.

🚨 JUST IN: Elon Musk's X just FIRED BACK after a MAJOR new lawsuit filed by Democrat Attorneys General in Virginia and Oregon over Grok and child abusive content



THEY ARE GOING AFTER HIS COMPANIES.



"Protecting children is non-negotiable. S*xual content involving minors,… pic.twitter.com/1KZ0PnmdN8 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 23, 2026

However, Virginia alleges Grok's moderation remains inconsistent and can be circumvented. Its investigation reportedly found instances in which the chatbot advised users on bypassing moderation controls.

States Seek Injunctions and Civil Penalties

The Oregon complaint alleges more than 90 per cent of xAI's reports of suspected online child exploitation submitted to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) were initially inactionable because they lacked basic information, including location details needed by law enforcement. The filing says fewer than 13,500 of more than 135,000 reports were initially actionable.

The complaints also cite increases in reported Grok-generated CSAM incidents between December 2025 and June 2026. Virginia and Oregon are seeking court orders to prevent alleged consumer protection law violations, civil penalties, and the recovery of gains linked to misleading safety claims. The proceedings will test the allegations against SpaceX and its affiliated companies.