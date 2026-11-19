Grimes has turned Elon Musk's apparent fascination with AI-generated women into a public challenge, accusing her former partner of sending contradictory messages about declining birth rates. But Musk's response, including a declaration that SpaceX's Starship has the 'Mandate of Heaven', has made their latest online clash even harder to ignore.

The confrontation unfolded on 17 and 18 November after Musk shared a video featuring Claudia, a fully AI-generated influencer. 'Super intelligence will hack your limbic system,' he wrote on X.

Super intelligence will hack your limbic system https://t.co/r0DDc4N87q — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2026

Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, was unimpressed. 'The fixation on fake women feels like cope,' she replied, while making clear she was a fan of Claudia herself.

She described the digital character as an alien creature and argued that sexualising a species incapable of having sex was the 'ultimate definition of Nietzsche's last man'. Society, she suggested, could do better than reducing the character to a 'sex slave'.

I'm not adhd, austistic or nothing. The comments are so grueling.

1. I don't think he thinks he is god.

2. Maybe grimes is jeauleos Musk is constanly sharing Claudia.

3.Maybe she sees an obsesive trait to whatever condition Musk has, which up today nobody knows if he has one… https://t.co/5KUnGmsbVA — LiliAna (@Terranatura4) November 19, 2026

The Nietzsche reference was pointed. In Thus Spoke Zarathustra, the Last Man represents a figure content with comfort and small pleasures rather than striving for anything greater. Grimes appeared to use the concept to challenge the way AI-generated female characters are portrayed.

Musk's answer was hardly a conventional rebuttal. 'Take the White Pill,' he replied, sharing a nearly four-minute video of Claudia singing an AI-generated song called 'WHITEPILL', which presents artificial intelligence as a force that could improve people's lives.

Grimes Takes Aim at Musk's Birth-Rate Message

The dispute soon moved beyond Claudia. In a separate post, Grimes challenged what she saw as a contradiction between Musk's public concern about birth rates and his apparent enthusiasm for AI-generated women.

'A man who worries so publicly abt the birth rate should not publicly advocate for its demise,' she wrote.

She also delivered a pointed criticism of his public attitude towards women: 'If Elon respected women in public the whole world could change.'

Grimes did not specify which particular statement or action she believed amounted to advocating for the birth rate's demise. Her comments nevertheless made the disagreement much more personal, connecting her concerns about AI-generated women with Musk's public pronouncements on population growth.

'Unelected King' Gets an Unusual Starship Comeback

Grimes then challenged Musk to take greater responsibility in society, calling him an 'unelected king' who 'could and should step into the role'.

She urged him to rise above the controversy and become 'the king we all wish he was', adding: 'The king he used to be.' She even said she would stop expressing these views privately and make them public.

Grimes argued that Musk could earn the 'Mandate of Heaven' if he stepped up and acted magnanimously. The phrase comes from ancient Chinese political tradition, where a ruler's legitimacy depended on deserving to govern.

Musk rejected the suggestion with an unexpected response: 'I don't want to be king and Starship has the Mandate of Heaven.'

Grimes Embraces AI, Despite Her Criticism

The dispute does not mean Grimes rejects AI. She is appearing in Gods Don't Give Gifts, an AI-generated feature film, lending her voice and likeness to a character named Zayinth Alda. She is also promoting her upcoming AI-inspired album PSYOPERA.

On Zachary Hourihane's Proto Pop podcast, she described AI as a mirror reflecting humanity back at itself.

Grimes and Musk were together from 2018 to 2021 and have three children. Their latest exchange has highlighted a disagreement over technology, women's representation and public responsibility.

Grimes wants Musk to become 'the king he used to be'. Musk, meanwhile, has declined the crown, insisting that Starship already has the Mandate of Heaven.