An attendee has alleged sexual assault at an event run by a California sex-party organisation linked to Silicon Valley artificial intelligence researchers and OnlyFans creator Aella. The group's 'default consent' rules are under scrutiny following reporting published in November 2026.

Red Means No hosts gatherings centred on consensual non-consent, a form of role-play in which adults agree in advance to scenarios involving apparent resistance. The organisation says actual violations of consent are forbidden. Participants can stop an encounter by saying 'red'.

How Red Means No Parties Work

The organisation's website says entering an event and wearing a designated wristband signals default consent to listed activities, including moderate spanking, wrestling and light pain. Guests can specify restrictions using badges, while more intense activities require separate negotiation.

The rules also allow three taps as a stop signal for someone unable to speak. Organisers say attendees practise the safeguards before events. The published policies, however, do not establish how consistently participants follow them.

The Washington Free Beacon reported on 16 November that California filings list Paul Crowley, a cybersecurity researcher at Anthropic, as a manager of Red Means No LLC. The company was established in 2023, according to records cited in the investigation.

Crowley joined Anthropic in 2025 after working at Google, the report said. His involvement in a private organisation does not establish any participation or endorsement by Anthropic.

Other names in the 2023 filing include Aaron Silverbrook, a former operations director at the Machine Intelligence Research Institute, and Rosie Campbell, managing director of Eleos AI, which researches questions about artificial intelligence welfare.

Campbell previously worked on OpenAI's safety team but was no longer listed as a Red Means No manager in a subsequent filing, according to the Free Beacon.

Aella, also identified as a co-founder, publicly described organising such events in a Substack post dated 8 February 2023. She detailed guest screening, venue arrangements, wristbands and procedures intended to help participants communicate boundaries.

Attendee Alleges Sexual Assault

In an account published on 24 February 2025, writer Pandora Delaney alleged that she experienced sexual assault while attending a Red Means No party.

Delaney wrote that organisers informed her a participant had engaged in intercourse without condoms, breaching the event's stated requirements. She described organisers intervening after learning of the alleged conduct.

Her account has not been independently verified. The available reporting does not identify a criminal finding, and the allegation should not be attributed to the named organisers as personal misconduct.

The Free Beacon also reported criticism that the parties could put professional pressure on women in AI, where networking and private social events may overlap. That concern does not establish that attendees were coerced or that employers encouraged participation.

The organisation's published rules state that consent can be withdrawn at any time and that genuine breaches are prohibited. They distinguish activities covered by default consent from those requiring additional agreement.

The reporting raises questions about whether rules designed to permit staged resistance can reliably protect boundaries when participants face genuinely unexpected or unwanted behaviour. The policies describe the group's stated safeguards, but do not independently show how they operate in practice.

An Anthropic spokesperson told the Free Beacon the company does not comment on individual employees. Crowley, Silverbrook and Campbell did not respond to its requests for comment. The New York Post separately reported that Aella had not responded to its request.