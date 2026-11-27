Nearly three in ten Latter-day Saints surveyed in the US in 2026 were willing to discuss their personal worthiness with an artificial intelligence chatbot, according to research reported on 21 November. The findings raise questions about whether members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints would turn to AI to discuss their sins, despite warnings from religious leaders.

Church authorities have been cautioning members about the spiritual limits of artificial intelligence since at least 2024. They have discouraged believers from relying on technology for religious duties that require personal reflection and spiritual preparation, such as writing talks for church gatherings.

Two of the study's co-authors, Matthew Miles, a political science professor at Brigham Young University-Idaho, and Peter Cardon, a business communication professor at the University of Southern California, discussed the research on The Salt Lake Tribune's Mormon Land programme this week.

Latter-day Saints Increasingly Open To AI Guidance

The research collected responses from 1,797 self-identified church members nationwide in 2025 and 2026. Polling company Centiment conducted surveys in the autumn of both years, with additional research undertaken by BYU-Idaho students in 2025.

The share willing to 'discuss my personal worthiness' with a chatbot rose from 17% to 29%, while acceptance of AI advice on personal ethical dilemmas increased from about 25% to 42%.

Discussing personal worthiness, however, is not necessarily equivalent to making a formal religious confession. The published figures measure respondents' attitudes towards such conversations rather than establish how many members have actually disclosed their sins to a chatbot.

Why Latter-day Saint Leaders Warn Against AI Dependence

Speaking at Brigham Young University's Education Week in Provo, Utah, on 19 August 2025, apostle Gerrit W. Gong drew a distinction between artificial intelligence as a practical resource and as a potential substitute for religious guidance.

'A.I. cannot provide inspired divine truth or independent moral guidance,' Gong told the audience.

His address did not amount to a rejection of artificial intelligence in its entirety. Gong explained that the church was exploring technological applications, including translation and the production and publication of church materials.

He also recounted an experience with ChatGPT after a family reunion. When his family asked for a journal entry about the gathering, the chatbot invented details about an expensive lodge and a private chef. Neither detail reflected what had happened.

For Gong, the distinction also extended to how members prepared religious lessons and prayers. He warned that relying on artificial intelligence to complete such tasks could deprive believers of opportunities for spiritual development.

Latter-day Saints Differ Over AI's Role in Worship

The researchers distinguished among enthusiastic adopters, frequent users who maintained religious boundaries, and members who generally avoided the technology. Nearly 60% of enthusiastic adopters described themselves as very active in their faith.

Not every measure showed increased acceptance. The proportion approving of AI for gospel study fell from 72% to 67%, while approval for writing church talks remained largely unchanged at 63% in 2026.

Miles told The Salt Lake Tribune that broad instructions from religious authorities left room for members to interpret guidance according to their own preferences. He suggested that more specific advice could influence how believers used AI in their religious lives.