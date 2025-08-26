Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal sparked headlines after sharing a romantic photo with Argentinian singer Nicki Nicole during her 25th birthday celebration. The 18-year-old, fresh off Barcelona's dramatic win over Levante, posted the intimate snap to his 38 million Instagram followers, showing the pair seated together in front of a cake and heart-shaped balloons. Yamal's love life has already been under the spotlight, with previous links to OnlyFans model Fati Vazquez earlier this summer. Nicole was also reportedly seen at Yamal's 18th birthday celebration last month, which drew controversy after claims of questionable entertainment choices, keeping the teenager in gossip columns as much as in sports pages.

Nicki Nicole, born Nicole Denise Cucco, is a 25-year-old singer and rapper from Rosario, Argentina. She rose to fame with breakout singles like 'Wapo Traketero', 'Mamichula' and 'Colocao', quickly becoming a household name in Latin music. Her international rise saw her perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2021, making her the first Argentine artist to do so. Previously linked to fellow artist Peso Pluma, Nicole's career continues to thrive, blending rap, reggaeton and R&B to captivate fans across South America, Spain and beyond. Her connection with Yamal has now put her in the European football spotlight as well.

Nicki Nicole's romance with Lamine Yamal highlights the intersection of music and sport, uniting two rising stars from different worlds. While Yamal faces scrutiny for past controversies, his public post with Nicole suggests a more settled chapter. Whether this young couple can withstand fame's pressure remains to be seen, but their story has already captivated millions worldwide.