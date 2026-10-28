Paris Hilton has found herself at the centre of a social media debate after sharing a family Halloween photoshoot inspired by Disney's Beauty and the Beast. While the reality star transformed into Belle in a glamorous yellow ballgown, her two-year-old daughter, London, dressed as Chip, the enchanted teacup. The contrast prompted some online users to question why Hilton had taken the princess role rather than giving it to her daughter.

Hilton shared the photographs on Instagram on Monday, 26 October 2026, alongside her husband, Carter Reum, and their two children. While some critics accused the businesswoman of making herself the star of the family photoshoot, others defended the costumes, arguing that the coordinated outfits were a playful way to celebrate Halloween.

Paris Hilton's Beauty and the Beast Halloween Costumes

Hilton wore an elaborate yellow ballgown inspired by Belle, complete with red rose details. Reum portrayed the Beast in a blue suit, wearing a full character mask and furry gloves, while their three-year-old son, Phoenix, dressed as Lumière, the enchanted candlestick.

London completed the family's Disney-themed looks as Chip, the young enchanted cup from the animated film. Hilton captioned the photographs, 'My life is a fairytale, and the magic never ends'.

The coordinated outfits recreated several of the film's recognisable characters, but the decision to cast Hilton as Belle quickly became a talking point. Some social media users questioned why the toddler had not been given the princess role, while others felt the family's choice made sense given the story's central romance.

Why Paris Hilton Faced Backlash Over Her Daughter's Costume

The criticism centred on the perception that Hilton had taken the leading role for herself while assigning her daughter a supporting character. One social media user argued that children should have been the stars of the photoshoot, while others joked about the prospect of a mother insisting on playing the princess.

Another criticism questioned the decision to make a toddler the teacup character rather than Belle. These reactions reflected some viewers' expectations that parents should put their children first during family celebrations.

I’m always a firm supporter of kids being main characters and parents are the sidekicks — kenny b (@veal_squeals) October 27, 2026

However, the photographs do not establish how the family chose its costumes or whether London had wanted to dress as Belle. Without that information, claims that Hilton deliberately denied her daughter the princess role remain speculation rather than established fact.

Fans Defend Paris Hilton and Her Children's Halloween Looks

Other social media users pushed back against the criticism, arguing that Hilton should be free to enjoy dressing up as a Disney princess. Some pointed out that Chip and Lumière are beloved characters in their own right, while others suggested that the adults taking the lead roles made sense for a family costume inspired by the film's central romance.

Some fans also thought London might have preferred her assigned character and noted that the children appeared happy in a video shared alongside the photographs. Nevertheless, their reactions do not conclusively establish their preferences or how the costumes were decided.

I think this is an overreaction. Belle and the Beast are adults and so are the rest of the cast except Chip. I think they probably all just really like the movie and maybe the kid wanted to be Mrs. Potts? You have no idea if that was her choice or not. It's not that deep. — AmooAymajestyAmy (@aimeeisthebest) October 27, 2026

Paris Hilton Calls Motherhood Her Most Beautiful Experience

Hilton has previously spoken about how becoming a mother has transformed her life. In her documentary, Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir, she describes motherhood as the most beautiful experience she has had.

'Being a mom, it's the most beautiful thing I have ever experienced', Hilton says in the film. She also describes Phoenix and London as her 'whole heart', reflecting on how their presence has brought a deeper sense of love and happiness into her life. Reum praises her parenting in the documentary, describing her as an incredible mother whose playful nature makes everyday family life fun.

In a January 2026 interview with Extra, Hilton also said she would 'never say never' to having another child. 'I love babies so much,' she added, while expressing contentment with her family of four.

The Halloween debate highlights the scrutiny celebrity parents can face over seemingly light-hearted family moments. While some viewers questioned Hilton's decision to play Belle, others saw nothing wrong with the matching costumes. Ultimately, there is no publicly established evidence that either child was unhappy with the family's Halloween choices.