Walmart is cutting 306 jobs at its technology campus in Sunnyvale, California, the latest reductions in a year of repeated tech-side layoffs at the retailer. The cuts were set out in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice filed with state regulators on 19 June.

The roles end on 21 August. The filing lists 198 losses at Walmart's Crossman Avenue offices, 103 at its 11th Avenue site, and five at West California Avenue. All are permanent.

Crossman Avenue opened only in April 2025, when Walmart described it as a 'next-generation workplace' built to hold about 2,000 staff. The reductions follow earlier rounds in the division.

WALMART LAYS OFF 300 MORE TECH JOBS VIA WARN NOTICES



The Crossman Ave. buildings are the former Meta campus Walmart subleased in 2025 and opened in April 2025 to house about 2,000 tech and eCommerce workers.



Actively filing H-1B. They don't even try to hide it anymore. pic.twitter.com/uyyIjR7QYn — LayoffHedge (@LayoffAI) June 24, 2026

In May 2025, the company cut about 1,500 jobs across its global technology, e-commerce, and advertising operations, and a further 381 Sunnyvale roles were eliminated the following month.

The latest losses stem from a reorganisation of Walmart's product and engineering teams. In an internal memo reported by The Wall Street Journal, Global Chief Technology Officer Suresh Kumar and Daniel Danker, executive vice president of AI acceleration, product, and design, told staff that responsibilities had been consolidated and some roles removed as teams were restructured around future priorities.

Job Cuts Arrive as Walmart Profits Climb

For the quarter ending 30 April, Walmart reported revenue of $177.8 billion (£140 billion), up 7.3% on the year. Net income rose 18.8% to $5.3 billion (£4.2 billion).

Its digital businesses grew fastest. Global e-commerce sales climbed 26%, and advertising rose 37%. Chief Financial Officer John David Rainey told analysts that advertising and membership now account for about a third of group earnings.

Walmart shares fell about 7% on the day of the results after second-quarter sales guidance came in below analysts' forecasts.

Walmart is the largest private-sector employer in the United States and is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas. Under John Furner, who became chief executive in February, the company has directed spending toward automation, delivery, and artificial intelligence.

What Walmart's H-1B Filings Show

The Sunnyvale cuts have drawn renewed attention to Walmart's use of skilled-worker visas. US Department of Labour records show the company has filed 319 H-1B labour condition applications so far in the current filing year, down from 4,148 in the prior year. Federal immigration data recorded 3,245 H-1B petitions from Walmart in fiscal 2025, of which 3,233 were approved.

The decline followed changes in federal policy. In September 2025, the White House imposed a $100,000 (£79,000) charge on most new H-1B petitions for workers based outside the country, payable before filing and effective from 12:01 a.m. ET on 21 September. Visa holders already in the United States who were renewing or extending their status were exempt. Within weeks, Walmart paused job offers to candidates who would require sponsorship, saying it was being 'thoughtful' about its hiring approach.

A separate Department of Homeland Security rule reshaped the annual lottery to favour higher-paid applicants. Demand for the visas fell across the sector. The number of workers put forward for the 2026 cap dropped about 25% to roughly 339,000, according to figures cited by the Pew Research Center.

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Walmart's technology arm has faced criticism before. After the 2025 cuts, online commentators singled out Kumar, the India-born executive who leads the division, though the company has attributed the reductions to restructuring rather than immigration. Walmart is not classified as an H-1B-dependent employer.

The WARN filing did not detail severance terms or whether affected staff would be offered other roles. Sunnyvale employees have until late August before the cuts take effect.