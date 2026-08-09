Walmart shoppers should check their Bettergoods Pistachio Nut Butter jars with a 28 January 2027 expiry date. Boticelli Foods recalled one lot after routine testing found Salmonella in three jars. The recall comes amid heightened US food safety scrutiny, with the FDA tracking multiple Salmonella outbreaks this year.

The affected 6.7oz (190g) jars carry lot code LB028ACP04 and UPC 194346207961. The US Food and Drug Administration says no other lots are included in the recall.

Which Bettergoods Pistachio Nut Butter Jars Are Recalled

Boticelli Foods announced the recall on 3 August. The Melville, New York, company imported the product exclusively for sale through Walmart.

Gustibus Alimentari Srl of Assoro, Italy, manufactured the pistachio nut butter. Walmart distributed the affected lot to stores in 19 states.

Those states are Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Mississippi and Missouri. Distribution also reached Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington and Wyoming.

Consumers should first check the expiry date, then confirm the lot code and UPC. A jar is affected only if it matches the recalled product details. The FDA notice also includes a product image to help shoppers identify the affected packaging.

Routine Testing Found Salmonella in Three Jars

The recall came after routine testing by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services detected Salmonella in three jars. The agency tested three jars collected from a Walmart store.

Walmart learned of the result on 17 July. Boticelli Foods recalled the single lot with the FDA's knowledge on 3 August.

The FDA recall notice reports no illnesses or injuries linked to the product. It also identifies no additional Bettergoods Pistachio Nut Butter lots.

The recall concerns the 6.7oz product with the listed identifiers. Consumers should not assume every Bettergoods pistachio spread is affected.

What Walmart Shoppers Should Do

Boticelli Foods tells consumers not to eat jars carrying lot code LB028ACP04. Customers can return an affected jar to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The company accepts recall questions at quality@botticellifoods.com. Consumers may also call 631-543-7000, extension 203, between 9am and 5pm EDT.

The 28 January 2027 expiry date makes the recall easy to miss. A jar can remain within its printed shelf life while still belonging to the affected lot.

Shoppers who bought the product earlier should check jars already stored at home. The lot code and UPC provide the final confirmation before returning the product.

Salmonella Symptoms and When To Seek Medical Help

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The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says Salmonella commonly causes diarrhoea, fever and stomach cramps. Symptoms usually start six hours to six days after infection and often last four to seven days.

Nausea and vomiting can also occur. Some people develop headache or loss of appetite, while more serious infections can also spread beyond the intestines.

Young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems face a greater risk of severe illness. The FDA warns that rare infections can enter the bloodstream and cause serious complications.

The CDC advises contacting a doctor if diarrhoea or vomiting lasts more than two days. Medical advice is also recommended for bloody stool, fever above 102°F or signs of dehydration.

Dehydration can cause very dark urine or reduced urination. Intense thirst, dry mouth and dizziness are other warning signs.

Anyone who ate the recalled nut butter should watch for symptoms. Consumers who still have the product should check the expiry date, lot code and UPC before eating it.

Matching jars should be returned for a refund. The FDA notice remains limited to one 6.7oz lot of Bettergoods Pistachio Nut Butter.