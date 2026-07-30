Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is set to cut nearly 300 jobs across its UK operations after last year's £1.9 billion cyber attack sent profits plunging from £2.5 billion to just £14 million and forced weeks of factory shutdowns.

The company confirmed the redundancies this week, saying the reductions will primarily affect salaried and management positions rather than production workers. While JLR has not identified the sites or departments affected, the move is expected to be closely watched in the West Midlands, where the company remains one of the region's largest private employers.

JLR said the job cuts form part of a restructuring programme introduced in response to the financial impact of the September 2025 cyber attack and wider pressures linked to the shift towards electric vehicles.

In a statement, JLR said it is restructuring its business to support its long-term strategy.

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'We are evolving our operating model to accelerate the growth of our House of Brands and deliver our next-generation vehicles,' a spokesperson said.

The company said the changes are intended to improve decision-making and business performance, adding that it has launched a limited redeployment and displacement programme.

Employees affected by the restructuring will be offered opportunities to move into alternative roles where possible or take voluntary early exit.

A senior union representative at one of JLR's West Midlands sites said members were seeking clarity on where the cuts would fall. 'Workers have been through a lot of uncertainty in recent years and they will want clear answers on how these changes affect their jobs and communities,' they said.

A local business leader in the region said firms across the supply chain would be watching closely. 'When a major employer like JLR restructures, it has a knock-on effect on suppliers and local services, so people will be looking for assurances about the longer-term plan,' they said.

Cyber Attack Still Weighing on JLR

The restructuring follows one of the most disruptive events in the company's recent history.

The cyber attack, which struck in September 2025, halted vehicle production across JLR's UK manufacturing network for around five weeks while systems were restored and operations gradually resumed. The disruption also affected international plants and supply chains, significantly reducing vehicle output.

JLR has estimated the total financial impact of the incident at approximately £1.9 billion, with production falling by 27% during the affected period.

The timing proved particularly challenging as Jaguar had already paused production of its existing models ahead of its planned relaunch as an all-electric luxury brand. The cyber attack then disrupted production of Land Rover and Range Rover vehicles, placing further pressure on revenues.

Last month, the company announced plans to reduce costs by around £1.7 billion over the coming years as part of its recovery strategy. At the time, JLR indicated that most savings would come through lower material costs, warranty reductions and other operational efficiencies rather than widespread job losses.

However, the latest announcement confirms that workforce reductions will also form part of the company's restructuring as it responds to the financial consequences of the cyber incident.

Car Giants Under Pressure Across Europe

JLR's restructuring reflects wider challenges facing Europe's automotive sector as manufacturers contend with the costs of electrification, changing consumer demand and global economic uncertainty.

Several leading manufacturers have announced workforce reductions in recent months. BMW plans to cut up to 8,000 jobs in Germany through voluntary redundancies by the end of 2027, while Porsche aims to eliminate a further 5,000 roles by 2035, taking its planned reductions to around 8,900 positions.

Volkswagen has also unveiled plans to reduce its workforce by as many as 100,000 jobs and close four production plants in Germany, while Mercedes-Benz has agreed its own large-scale cost-cutting measures.

Against that backdrop, JLR's planned reduction of fewer than 300 positions is comparatively modest. The announcement is likely to raise concerns in communities where the company remains a major employer, particularly across the West Midlands and Merseyside.

The company maintains the restructuring is part of its broader transformation as it accelerates investment in electric vehicles and strengthens its House of Brands strategy.

While the cyber attack may now be several months behind the company, its financial consequences continue to shape key business decisions. The latest round of job cuts shows how the disruption has extended beyond production lines and into JLR's longer-term plans as it seeks to restore profitability and position itself for an increasingly competitive electric vehicle market.