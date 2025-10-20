One of the most talked about scandals that has affected the Chinese entertainment industry was the sudden death of actor Yu Menglong. As questions remain unanswered since the news of Yu's untimely passing, among those questions is the whereabouts of Yu's former manager Du Qiang.

According to Layarhijau, one of the suspicious events that have since occurred since Yu's death is the rumoured disappearance of his former manager Du Qiang. As fans on the internet found out, Du is also known to have managed artists Qiao Renliang and Qiu Feng. Both Qiao and Qiu also abruptly died under mysterious circumstances. This detail led to speculation about Du at a time when Yu's death has raised a lot of questions and concerns in the Chinese entertainment industry.

Photos and audio clips that circulated on the Chinese social media platform Weibo supposedly showed the late actor's conversations with Du before he died. Some of the clips seemed to show inappropriate behaviour. This led to speculation that Yu may have been working under unfavourable conditions and his emotional state.

Du was also rumoured to have fled China since Yu's death, and is now working in Taiwan under the pseudonym 'Du Yicheng.' However, this rumour was refuted by many, citing cross-strait concerns as well as visa restrictions. Still, there has been no confirmation on Du Qiang's whereabouts.

Yu's Death Raises Issues About the Chinese Entertainment Industry

Yu Menglong died after he fell from a building on 11 September. He was 37 years old. The authorities declared Yu's death as an accidental fall while intoxicated and closed the case.

But despite the official statement from the authorities, there are many who are unconvinced. Since then, many are still questioning the circumstances surrounding Yu's death. It has also pointed to the bigger issue of how the industry manages and protects its artists, with the lack of oversight and accountability.

Fans are demanding full transparency, including releasing surveillance footage, forensic reports, as well as answers surrounding the people Yu interacted with before his death.

The fact that there are artists who mysteriously died sharing similar management has also increased concern among onlookers. Some alleged that these mysterious deaths are a reflection of the power imbalance within the country's entertainment industry, as agents control the artists' finances, projects, and public appearances. This dynamic would leave artists vulnerable to exploitation.

Yu Menglong's Mother Also Rumoured to Have Died

Aside from the questions surrounding the actor's death, another conspiracy theory emerged. According to 8Days, Chinese Youtuber Lao Deng, Yu's mother is rumoured to have died by suicide, a month after her son's death. Lao Deng, claimed that multiple sources told him that Yu's mother was rushed to the hospital for an emergency resuscitation after a suicide attempt.

Yu's mother mostly stayed out of the public eye since her son's passing. She only released one statement on 16 September following the incident.

'Recently, I've experienced immense grief. My beloved son Yu Menglong fell off a building due to an alcohol-related incident and has left us forever. This sudden tragedy has brought me great sorrow.'

Despite the rumour, one fan claimed to have traced Yu's mother's whereabouts. They claimed that she went to Urumqi, the actor's hometown, to bring his ashes there. However, many have doubted both these claims, as no official statement has been made.