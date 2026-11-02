Mexican authorities arrested Uruapan's municipal welfare secretary, Rosa Alejandra Vargas Rauda, on Thursday, 29 October 2026, over alleged concealment connected to the killing of Mayor Carlos Manzo.

The outspoken critic of cartel violence was assassinated during public celebrations in Michoacán on 1 November 2025.

Manzo was shot during the Festival of the Candles in central Uruapan, a city in western Mexico affected by organised crime.

His death triggered protests demanding justice and stronger government action against criminal organisations.

Nearly a year later, investigators are examining whether individuals connected to the mayor helped facilitate the attack or obstructed subsequent enquiries.

Vargas Rauda faces a concealment allegation, but authorities have not established that she participated in planning or carrying out the assassination.

Welfare Secretary Arrested After Three Missed Summonses

The Michoacán State Attorney General's Office said Vargas Rauda was arrested on suspicion of encubrimiento por favorecimiento, a Mexican criminal offence involving alleged concealment or assistance to another person.

According to prosecutors, officers executed an arrest warrant during a court-authorised search in Uruapan's Infonavit Balcones neighbourhood. State police assisted investigators, who subsequently brought the municipal official before a judge.

The arrest followed three summonses that Vargas Rauda allegedly failed to attend. Michoacán authorities also reported that she had been fined for failing to appear before investigators.

However, prosecutors have not publicly detailed the specific conduct underlying the concealment allegation. Failure to attend investigative summonses does not independently establish that someone deliberately concealed evidence or assisted suspects.

According to MiMorelia, Vargas Rauda's defence requested an additional 72 hours during her initial court hearing. Proceedings were scheduled to resume on 1 November 2026, although the outcome has not been independently confirmed.

The investigation has also drawn attention to Vargas Rauda's reported family connections with other detainees.

El Economista identified her as the mother of Alejandro Flores Vargas, a former member of Manzo's security team. He was detained over allegations concerning his conduct during the assassination.

She is also reportedly the aunt of Cristian Medina García and Alexis Medina García, who were arrested over their suspected involvement in the case.

Investigators have examined possible connections between individuals surrounding the mayor and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG). However, family relationships alone do not establish criminal responsibility.

The wider investigation has resulted in 34 arrests, according to a report published by El Informador on 1 November 2026.

That figure includes suspects accused of different roles, including alleged planning, coordination and assistance. It does not mean all 34 detainees have been convicted or accused of the same offence.

Authorities suspect a criminal organisation linked to CJNG organised the assassination. However, responsibility for the attack remains subject to ongoing judicial proceedings.

Mayor's Killing Followed Cartel Violence Warnings

Manzo became mayor of Uruapan in September 2024 and attracted national attention for confronting organised crime.

He frequently accompanied police patrols and appeared publicly wearing a bulletproof vest. His approach reflected the threats facing local officials in Michoacán, where criminal organisations have targeted communities and agricultural producers.

In September 2025, Manzo appealed to federal authorities for additional assistance against violent crime. Despite receiving security protection, he continued expressing concerns about threats facing his municipality.

His assassination during a crowded public celebration raised questions about security arrangements and how attackers obtained information about his movements.

BREAKING - Carlos Manzo, mayor of Uruapan, Mexico, has been assassinated by cartels after pleading with President Claudia Sheinbaum to intervene in the city’s cartel violence and heavily criticizing her inaction.



(Same lady who saw 37 of her opponents “pass away,” btw.) pic.twitter.com/k1w1eZSUI6 — BACK CHANNEL (@realbackc) October 29, 2026

The killing followed another prominent death in Michoacán.

On 20 October 2025, Bernardo Bravo, a representative of the region's lime growers, was found dead after repeatedly speaking out against extortion demands targeting agricultural producers.

Both deaths highlighted the risks confronting individuals who challenge organised crime. However, available reporting does not establish that the same suspects were responsible for both killings.

Manzo's death also occurred amid a wider pattern of violence against municipal leaders across Mexico.

According to an Associated Press tally cited by CBS News, at least 13 mayors were killed during the approximately two years following President Claudia Sheinbaum's inauguration in October 2024.

Civil society organisations recorded 23 sitting mayors killed during the previous administration's six-year term. The different reporting periods mean the totals should not be treated as directly comparable rates.

Among the victims was Miguel Bahena Solórzano, mayor of Pisaflores in Hidalgo state, who was shot dead in October 2025.

For Uruapan residents, Manzo's assassination remains a significant case because of his outspoken opposition to organised crime.

Although investigators have made dozens of arrests, questions remain about the planning behind the assassination and the responsibility of individual suspects.

Vargas Rauda's alleged involvement must still be assessed through the judicial process. Her arrest does not establish guilt, and the precise evidence supporting the accusation remains subject to legal scrutiny.