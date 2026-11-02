Thomas Markle was reportedly photographed in a wheelchair during a transfer between care facilities in Lakeland, Florida, as he continues rehabilitation following a leg amputation. The appearance coincided with allegations about a Mexican storage unit that he denies renting.

The father of Meghan Markle has also denied allegations arising from a separate investigation in the Philippines. That inquiry followed his son's account of discovering suspected child sexual abuse material among his father's belongings and reporting it to authorities.

The Florida transfer reportedly occurred hours after publication of the claims about the Mexican unit. Thomas rejected the account linking him to storage facilities in Rosarito, telling a newspaper, 'I had no storage units in Rosarito!'.

Thomas Markle's Rehabilitation Continues in Florida

Thomas's daughter, Samantha Markle, and her boyfriend, Mark Phillips, accompanied him during the transfer, according to the published account. Thomas was described as being pushed outside a rehabilitation facility in a wheelchair.

His treatment followed a serious blood clot that led to an emergency amputation of his left leg in the Philippines, the report states. He has since been receiving rehabilitation care in Florida and learning to walk again.

The account places the photographs during a move between care locations. It does not identify a medical reason for that particular transfer or establish any connection between the move and the allegations.

Rosarito Storage Unit Claims Draw Thomas Markle's Denial

The reporting describes access to a Mexican storage unit allegedly containing child sexual abuse material and links that unit to Thomas. He has denied wrongdoing and disputes having rented storage units in Rosarito.

The alleged contents and the claimed connection to Thomas remain separate questions. The published account does not establish whether investigators have verified either the material reportedly inside the unit or his connection to it.

Phillips also challenged the allegations when a reporter visited Samantha's home. 'The only statement that you're going to get is that Thomas Markle doesn't even have fingerprints on the stuff in the Philippines', he told the reporter.

No forensic findings supporting that assertion are cited in the account. Phillips also disputed Thomas's connection to the reported material in Mexico. Samantha did not speak when approached at home, according to the reporting.

Devices Recovered From Thomas Markle's Former Home Examined

In the Philippines, Thomas Markle Jr. reported discovering suspected child sexual abuse material among his father's possessions. Investigators have been examining devices recovered from Thomas Sr.'s former home, according to the published account.

The reporting states that Philippine authorities confirmed an investigation and that the FBI publicly acknowledged the allegations. According to that account, the FBI stated that it would assist Philippine authorities as appropriate and investigate related potential violations of US federal law.

That reported statement does not, by itself, establish the status or scope of any US investigation. The account also does not provide the results of the device examinations or establish that Thomas possessed child sexual abuse material.

Thomas has rejected his son's accusations, describing them as 'the worst thing anyone could accuse me of'. He has also denied downloading child sexual abuse material onto computers and phones handed to authorities.

Meghan Explains Distance From Thomas Markle

Meghan described herself as 'deeply distressed' by the allegations, according to the published account of her response. She attributed her decision to prevent contact between her father and her children, Archie and Lilibet, to concerns about him.

According to that account, Meghan had previously been shown a letter sent to London's Metropolitan Police containing allegations against Thomas. She believed authorities were investigating. Her reported belief does not establish what action authorities had taken over that particular letter.

The Duchess of Sussex explained that protecting her children was the reason for maintaining distance despite years of public criticism over their estrangement. She also expressed concern for any children who may have been harmed and hoped justice would be served, with their safety remaining the priority.